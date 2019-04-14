IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after KKR vs CSK match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) consolidated their position at the top of 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) with a 5-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in match 29 on April 14. Chennai now have 14 points from eight games.
Kolkaka remain second with eight points from eight games this season.Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|14
|+0.288
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|+0.350
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|+0.209
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|+0.197
|Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
|8
|4
|4
|o
|0
|8
|-0.093
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|+0.810
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|-0.587
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|-1.202
IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:
After Match 29 (KKR vs CSK), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 349 runs from six matches at an average of 87.25 and a strike rate of 146.36
In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here.
IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:
Imran Tahir leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 13 wickets from seven games. He is followed by Kagiso Rabada who also has 13 wickets.In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Purple Cap this season here.