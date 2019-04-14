App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2019 07:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after KKR vs CSK match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) consolidated their position at the top of 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) with a 5-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in match 29 on April 14. Chennai now have 14 points from eight games.

Kolkaka remain second with eight points from eight games this season.

Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 8 7 1 0 0 14 +0.288
 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 8 4 4 0 0 8 +0.350
Mumbai Indians (MI) 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.209
Delhi Capitals (DC) 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.197
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 8 4 4 o 0 8 -0.093
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 6 3 3 0 0 6 +0.810
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 7 2 5 0 0 4 -0.587
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.202

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 29 (KKR vs CSK), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 349 runs from six matches at an average of 87.25 and a strike rate of 146.36

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Imran Tahir leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 13 wickets from seven games. He is followed by Kagiso Rabada who also has 13 wickets.

First Published on Apr 14, 2019 07:40 pm

