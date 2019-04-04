IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after DC vs SRH match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) moved to the top of the points table with a 5-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 16 of the Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019). Hyderabad now have six points from their first four games.

Delhi remain in fifth spot on the table with four points from their first five games.

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 4 3 1 0 0 6 -1.780 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 4 3 1 0 0 6 +0.164 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 4 3 1 0 0 6 -0.084 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.555 Delhi Capitals (DC) 5 2 3 o 0 4 +0.029 Mumbai Indians (MI) 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.087 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.333 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 4 0 4 0 0 0 -1.901

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 16 (DC vs SRH), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 254 runs from three matches at an average of 127.00 and a strike rate of 175.17.

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Yuzvendra Chahal picked two wickets against RR to take his season tally to 8 wickets. He has taken the IPL 2019 Purple Cap away from Imran Tahir who is second in the wicket takers list with 6 wickets.