you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 12:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after DC vs MI match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Mumbai Indians (MI) moved up to second spot on the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) points table with a 40-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 34 at Delhi. MI now have 12 points from 9 matches.

Delhi who have 10 points from 9 games move down to third spot.

Catch all the highlights from DC vs MI here.

Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 9 7 2 0 0 14 +0.101
Mumbai Indians (MI) 9 6 3 0 0 12 +0.442
Delhi Capitals (DC) 9 5 4 0 0 10 +0.146
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 9 5 4 0 0 10 -0.015
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 8 4 4 o 0 8 +0.549
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 8 4 4 0 0 8 +0.350
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 8 2 6 0 0 4 -0.589
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 8 1 7 0 0 2 -1.114

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 34 (DC vs MI), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 450 runs from seven matches at an average of 75.00 and a strike rate of 145.16.

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 19 wickets from nine games. He is followed by Imran Tahir who also has 15 wickets.

First Published on Apr 19, 2019 12:45 am

