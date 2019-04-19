IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after DC vs MI match

Mumbai Indians (MI) moved up to second spot on the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) points table with a 40-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 34 at Delhi. MI now have 12 points from 9 matches.

Delhi who have 10 points from 9 games move down to third spot.

Catch all the highlights from DC vs MI here.

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 9 7 2 0 0 14 +0.101 Mumbai Indians (MI) 9 6 3 0 0 12 +0.442 Delhi Capitals (DC) 9 5 4 0 0 10 +0.146 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 9 5 4 0 0 10 -0.015 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 8 4 4 o 0 8 +0.549 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 8 4 4 0 0 8 +0.350 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 8 2 6 0 0 4 -0.589 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 8 1 7 0 0 2 -1.114

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 34 (DC vs MI), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 450 runs from seven matches at an average of 75.00 and a strike rate of 145.16.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here.

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 19 wickets from nine games. He is followed by Imran Tahir who also has 15 wickets.