App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2019 12:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after DC vs KXIP match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 5 wickets in match 37 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi. The win keeps Delhi in third position on the table while leaving Punjab in fourth spot.

In the earlier game, Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 5 wickets in match 36 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. RR who have just three wins remain second from bottom while Mumbai occupy second spot.

Catch all the highlights from DC vs KXIP here.

Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 9 7 2 0 0 14 +0.101
Mumbai Indians (MI) 10 6 4 0 0 12 +0.357
Delhi Capitals (DC) 10 6 4 0 0 12 +0.160
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 10 5 5 0 0 10 -0.044
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 8 4 4 o 0 8 +0.549
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 9 4 5 0 0 8 +0.262
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 9 3 6 0 0 6 -0.474
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 9 2 7 0 0 4 -0.944

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

related news

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 37 (DC vs KXIP), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 450 runs from seven matches at an average of 75.00 and a strike rate of 145.16.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 21 wickets from 10 games. He is followed by Imran Tahir who has 15 wickets.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Purple Cap this season here
First Published on Apr 21, 2019 12:20 am

tags #Chennai Super Kings #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab #Kolkata Knight riders #Mumbai Indians #Rajasthan Royals #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Sunrisers Hyderabad #video

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Not Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone was the original choice as Roop for K ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, KXIP vs DC: Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan help ...

Brahamastra: Ranbir Kapoor's role revealed, to play dual roles

IPL 2019 Highlights, MI vs RR: Captain Steven Smith shines in Rajastha ...

Rajkummar Rao to star in Chupke Chupke remake; to essay Dharmendra's p ...

Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul fined Rs 20 lakh each by BCCI, courtesy their ...

Vicky Kaushal injured on sets of his next, gets 13 stitches on face

Mental Hai Kya: Complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar R ...

Abhishek Bachchan shares the most beautiful picture of 'honey' Aishwar ...

IPL 2019 | Young Lamichhane Outperforms Veteran Mishra

In Pics, Match 37, Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab

WATCH | Dhoni's Absence Impacts Team & Captaincy: Fleming

IPL 2019 | Twitter Celebrates Delhi's Home Win Against Punjab

WATCH | Don't Think Rohit is Picking Up Legspinners: Badani

Snapshot: Dhawan, Iyer Take Delhi Home

IPL 2019 | Dhawan & Iyer Star as Delhi Break Kotla Jinx With Win Over ...

WATCH | Was Surprised When RR Named Me Captain: Smith

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 to be Announced by Himachal Pradesh Board Soon ...

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

Lok Sabha polls: Why deploying more central security forces won't stop ...

Avengers: Endgame — How Marvel Cinematic Universe's Tony Stark is a ...

Anantnag Lok Sabha seat: Three-phased election, reduced polling hours ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Seven killed in suicide blast in Afghanistan's Kabul; explosion comes ...

Serie A: Juventus clinch eight consecutive Scudetto with comeback vict ...

Net employment generation in formal sector trebled in February to 8.61 ...

Hi, Hitler: What creators looking to satirise the Führer must remembe ...

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch date will be announced on 23 April, sa ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.