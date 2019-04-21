IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after DC vs KXIP match

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 5 wickets in match 37 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi. The win keeps Delhi in third position on the table while leaving Punjab in fourth spot.

In the earlier game, Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 5 wickets in match 36 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. RR who have just three wins remain second from bottom while Mumbai occupy second spot.

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 9 7 2 0 0 14 +0.101 Mumbai Indians (MI) 10 6 4 0 0 12 +0.357 Delhi Capitals (DC) 10 6 4 0 0 12 +0.160 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 10 5 5 0 0 10 -0.044 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 8 4 4 o 0 8 +0.549 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 9 4 5 0 0 8 +0.262 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 9 3 6 0 0 6 -0.474 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 9 2 7 0 0 4 -0.944

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 37 (DC vs KXIP), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 450 runs from seven matches at an average of 75.00 and a strike rate of 145.16.

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 21 wickets from 10 games. He is followed by Imran Tahir who has 15 wickets.