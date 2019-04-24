IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after CSK vs SRH match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Sunriseres Hyderabad (SRH) by 6 wickets in match 41 of the 2019 Indian Premier League at MA Chidambaram Stadium,Chennai. The win takes CSK's points tally to 16 for the season and virtually books a playoff berth for the men in Yellow. SRH are fourth in the points table with 10 points from 10 games.
Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|+0.091
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|+0.181
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|+0.357
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|+0.654
|Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
|10
|5
|5
|o
|0
|10
|-0.044
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|-0.013
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|6
|-0.470
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|10
|2
|7
|0
|0
|6
|-0.836

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:
After Match 41 (CSK vs SRH) , David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 574 runs from ten matches at an average of 71.75 and a strike rate of 146.05
IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:
Kagiso Rabada leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 23 wickets from 11 games. He is followed by Imran Tahir who has 16 wickets.