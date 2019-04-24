App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 12:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after CSK vs SRH match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Sunriseres Hyderabad (SRH) by 6 wickets in match 41 of the 2019 Indian Premier League at  MA Chidambaram Stadium,Chennai. The win takes CSK's points tally to 16 for the season and virtually books a playoff berth for the men in Yellow. SRH are fourth in the points table with 10 points from 10 games.

Catch all the highlights from  CSK vs SRH here 

Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 11 8 3 0 0 16 +0.091
 Delhi Capitals (DC) 11 7 4 0 0 14 +0.181
Mumbai Indians (MI) 10 6 4 0 0 12 +0.357
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 10 5 5 0 0 10 +0.654
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 10 5 5 o 0 10 -0.044
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 10 4 6 0 0 8 -0.013
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 10 3 7 0 0 6 -0.470
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 10 2 7 0 0 6 -0.836

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 41  (CSK  vs SRH) , David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 574 runs from ten matches at an average of 71.75  and a strike rate of 146.05

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 23 wickets from 11 games. He is followed by Imran Tahir who has 16 wickets.

First Published on Apr 23, 2019 11:40 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab #Kolkata Knight riders #Mumbai Indians #Rajasthan Royals #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Sunrisers Hyderabad #video

