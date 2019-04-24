IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after CSK vs SRH match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Sunriseres Hyderabad (SRH) by 6 wickets in match 41 of the 2019 Indian Premier League at MA Chidambaram Stadium,Chennai. The win takes CSK's points tally to 16 for the season and virtually books a playoff berth for the men in Yellow. SRH are fourth in the points table with 10 points from 10 games.

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 11 8 3 0 0 16 +0.091 Delhi Capitals (DC) 11 7 4 0 0 14 +0.181 Mumbai Indians (MI) 10 6 4 0 0 12 +0.357 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 10 5 5 0 0 10 +0.654 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 10 5 5 o 0 10 -0.044 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 10 4 6 0 0 8 -0.013 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 10 3 7 0 0 6 -0.470 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 10 2 7 0 0 6 -0.836

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 41 (CSK vs SRH) , David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 574 runs from ten matches at an average of 71.75 and a strike rate of 146.05

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 23 wickets from 11 games. He is followed by Imran Tahir who has 16 wickets.