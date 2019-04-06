IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after CSK vs KXIP match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) returned to winning ways by defeating Kings XI Punjab by 22 runs in match 18 the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL). The win takes CSK to the table of the table with 8 points in 5 matches. KXIP are fourth in the table managing 6 points in 5 outings.

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 5 4 1 0 0 8 +0.159 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 4 3 1 0 0 6 +1.780 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 4 3 1 0 0 6 +0.534 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 5 3 2 0 0 6 -0.094 Delhi Capitals (DC) 5 2 3 o 0 4 +0.029 Mumbai Indians (MI) 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.087 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.333 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 5 0 5 0 0 0 -1.616

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 18 (CSK vs KXIP), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 254 runs from three matches at an average of 127.00 and a strike rate of 175.17.

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up one wicket against KKR to take his season tally to 9 wickets. He has taken the IPL 2019 Purple Cap away from Imran Tahir who is second in the wicket takers list with 7 wickets.