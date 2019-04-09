App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 11:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after CSK vs KKR match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) swapped places with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to move to the top of the table as they did not break too much sweat to help themselves to a 7-wicket win over KKR in match 23 of IPL 2019.  CSK now has 10 points in 6 games. KKR has 8 points in 6 matches and are second in the league.  At the bottom of the table are Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), as they are yet to record a win this season.

Match 24 is between fifth placed Mumbai Indians and third placed Kings XI Punjab at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)  6 5 1 0 0 10 +0.310
 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 6 4 2 0 0 8 +0.614
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 6 4 2 0 0 6 -0.061
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 6 3 3 0 0 6 +0.810
Mumbai Indians (MI)   5 3 2 o 0 6 +0.342
Delhi Capitals (DC) 6 3 3 0 0 6 +0.131
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 5 1 4 0 0 2 -0.848
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 6 0 6 0 0 0 -1.453

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 23 (CSK vs KKR), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 349 runs from six matches at an average of 87.25 and a strike rate of 146.36

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada picked up four wickets against RCB to take his season tally to 11 wickets. He has taken the IPL 2019 Purple Cap away from Yuzvendra Chahal who is second in the wicket takers list with 9 wickets.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Purple Cap this season here
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 11:43 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab #Kolkata Knight riders #Mumbai Indians #Rajasthan Royals #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Sunrisers Hyderabad

