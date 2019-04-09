IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after CSK vs KKR match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) swapped places with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to move to the top of the table as they did not break too much sweat to help themselves to a 7-wicket win over KKR in match 23 of IPL 2019. CSK now has 10 points in 6 games. KKR has 8 points in 6 matches and are second in the league. At the bottom of the table are Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), as they are yet to record a win this season.

Match 24 is between fifth placed Mumbai Indians and third placed Kings XI Punjab at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 6 5 1 0 0 10 +0.310 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 6 4 2 0 0 8 +0.614 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 6 4 2 0 0 6 -0.061 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 6 3 3 0 0 6 +0.810 Mumbai Indians (MI) 5 3 2 o 0 6 +0.342 Delhi Capitals (DC) 6 3 3 0 0 6 +0.131 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 5 1 4 0 0 2 -0.848 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 6 0 6 0 0 0 -1.453

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 23 (CSK vs KKR), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 349 runs from six matches at an average of 87.25 and a strike rate of 146.36

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada picked up four wickets against RCB to take his season tally to 11 wickets. He has taken the IPL 2019 Purple Cap away from Yuzvendra Chahal who is second in the wicket takers list with 9 wickets.