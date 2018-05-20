App
May 20, 2018 12:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Points Table 2018, Purple and Orange Cap Holders: Updated after SRH vs KKR Match

The points table for the IPL 2018 will be updated after each match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) consolidated third position on the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 54 on Saturday. Kolkata now have 16 points from their 14 games this season.

Hyderabad who faced only their fifth loss this season, remain at the top of the points table with 18 points.

Below is the updated IPL 2018 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 14 9 5 0 0 18 +0.284
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 13 8 5 0 0 16 +0.220
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 14 8 6 0 0 16 -0.070
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 14 7 7 0 0 14 -0.246
Mumbai Indians (MI) 13 6 7 o 0 12 +0.384
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 14 6 8 0 0 12 +0.129
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 13 6 7 0 0 12 -0.490
Delhi Daredevils (DD) 13 4 9 0 0 8 -0.288

Catch all the IPL 2018 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 54 (SRH vs KKR), Kane Williamson (SRH) is the leading run scorer (orange cap holder) of IPL 2018, having scored 661 runs in 14 innings at an average of 60.09 and a strike rate of 143.07.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here

Purple Cap Holder:

Andrew Tye (KXIP) sits at the top of the wicket-takers chart (purple cap holder), having taken 24 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 16.70 and economy of 8.02.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Purple Cap this season here

