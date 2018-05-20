IPL Points Table 2018, Purple and Orange Cap Holders: Updated after SRH vs KKR Match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) consolidated third position on the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 54 on Saturday. Kolkata now have 16 points from their 14 games this season.

Hyderabad who faced only their fifth loss this season, remain at the top of the points table with 18 points.

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 14 9 5 0 0 18 +0.284 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 13 8 5 0 0 16 +0.220 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 14 8 6 0 0 16 -0.070 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 14 7 7 0 0 14 -0.246 Mumbai Indians (MI) 13 6 7 o 0 12 +0.384 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 14 6 8 0 0 12 +0.129 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 13 6 7 0 0 12 -0.490 Delhi Daredevils (DD) 13 4 9 0 0 8 -0.288

Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 54 (SRH vs KKR), Kane Williamson (SRH) is the leading run scorer (orange cap holder) of IPL 2018, having scored 661 runs in 14 innings at an average of 60.09 and a strike rate of 143.07.

Purple Cap Holder:

Andrew Tye (KXIP) sits at the top of the wicket-takers chart (purple cap holder), having taken 24 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 16.70 and economy of 8.02.