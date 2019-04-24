App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 11:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Orange Cap 2019: Warner remains on top as Gayle, Rahul re-enters in top-5 list

David Warner is first to breach 500-run mark this season and continues to retain the Orange Cap. Here are the other batsmen in reckoning for the prestigious cap

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Rank 1: David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Matches: 3 | Runs: 254 | Highest: 100* | Average: 127.00 | Strike Rate: 175.17 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
1/5

Rank 1 |  David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Matches: 10 | Runs: 574 | Highest: 100* | Average: 771.75 | Strike Rate: 146.05 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 4 | Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Matches: 9 | Runs: 395 | Highest: 114 | Average: 56.42 | Strike Rate: 154.29 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
2/5

Rank 2 | Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Matches: 10 | Runs: 445 | Highest: 114 | Average: 55.62| Strike Rate: 157.24 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 2 | Chris Gayle (Kings XI Punjab) | Matches: 9 | Runs: 421 | Highest: 99* | Average: 52.62 | Strike Rate: 159.46 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
3/5

Rank 3 | Chris Gayle (Kings XI Punjab) | Matches: 10| Runs: 444| Highest: 99* | Average: 49.33| Strike Rate: 162.04 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 4 | KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) | Matches: 11 | Runs: 441| Highest: 100* | Average: 55.12| Strike Rate: 130.08 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
4/5

Rank 4 | KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) | Matches: 11 | Runs: 441| Highest: 100* | Average: 55.12| Strike Rate: 130.08 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 4 | AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Matches: 10 | Runs:414 | Highest: 82* | Average: 59.14 | Strike Rate: 158.01 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
5/5

Rank 5 | AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Matches: 10 | Runs:414 | Highest: 82* | Average: 59.14 | Strike Rate: 158.01 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 11:00 pm

tags #cricket #IPL #IPL 2019 #Slideshow

