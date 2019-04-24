IPL Orange Cap 2019: Warner remains on top as Gayle, Rahul re-enters in top-5 list

David Warner is first to breach 500-run mark this season and continues to retain the Orange Cap. Here are the other batsmen in reckoning for the prestigious cap Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Rank 1 | David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Matches: 10 | Runs: 574 | Highest: 100* | Average: 771.75 | Strike Rate: 146.05 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/5 Rank 2 | Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Matches: 10 | Runs: 445 | Highest: 114 | Average: 55.62| Strike Rate: 157.24 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/5 Rank 3 | Chris Gayle (Kings XI Punjab) | Matches: 10| Runs: 444| Highest: 99* | Average: 49.33| Strike Rate: 162.04 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/5 Rank 4 | KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) | Matches: 11 | Runs: 441| Highest: 100* | Average: 55.12| Strike Rate: 130.08 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/5 Rank 5 | AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Matches: 10 | Runs:414 | Highest: 82* | Average: 59.14 | Strike Rate: 158.01 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Apr 24, 2019 11:00 pm