IPL Orange Cap 2019: David Warner tops the charts, teammate Jonny Bairstow ranks second

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow lead the run-scorers charts after making a great start to the tournament. Here are the other batsmen in reckoning for the prestigious cap Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Rank 1 | David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Matches: 5 | Runs: 279 | Highest: 100* | Average: 69.75 | Strike Rate: 158.52 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/5 Rank 2 | Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Matches: 5 | Runs: 262 | Highest: 114 | Average: 52.40 | Strike Rate: 166.87 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/5 Rank 3 | Shreyas Iyer (Delhi Capitals) | Matches: 6 | Runs: 215 | Highest: 67 | Average: 35.83 | Strike Rate: 122.85 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/5 Rank 4 | Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders) | Matches: 4 | Runs: 207 | Highest: 62 | Average: 103.50 | Strike Rate: 268.83 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/5 Rank 5 | Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Matches: 6 | Runs: 203 | Highest: 84 | Average: 33.83 | Strike Rate: 126.08 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Apr 8, 2019 11:05 am