you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 09:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Orange Cap 2019: Warner crosses 500-run mark and continues to dominate with Bairstow in second

David Warner is first to breach 500-run mark this season and continues to retain the Orange Cap. Here are the other batsmen in reckoning for the prestigious cap

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Rank 1 |  David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Matches: 10 | Runs: 574 | Highest: 100* | Average: 771.75 | Strike Rate: 146.05 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 2 | Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Matches: 10 | Runs: 445 | Highest: 114 | Average: 55.62| Strike Rate: 157.24 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 3 | Chris Gayle (Kings XI Punjab) | Matches: 9 | Runs: 421 | Highest: 99* | Average: 52.62 | Strike Rate: 159.46 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 4 | AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Matches: 10 | Runs:414 | Highest: 82* | Average: 59.14 | Strike Rate: 158.01 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 5 | Shikhar Dhawan  (Delhi Capitals) | Matches: 11| Runs: 401| Highest: 97* | Average: 40.10| Strike Rate: 137.32 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 09:50 pm

tags #cricket #IPL #IPL 2019 #Slideshow

