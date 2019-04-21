IPL Orange Cap 2019: Warner crosses 500-run mark and continues to dominate as teammate Bairstow occupies second spot

David Warner is first to breach 500-run mark this season and continues to retain the Orange Cap. Here are the other batsmen in reckoning for the prestigious cap Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Rank 1 | David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Matches: 9 | Runs: 517 | Highest: 100* | Average: 73.85 | Strike Rate: 148.56 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/5 Rank 2 | Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Matches: 9 | Runs: 445 | Highest: 114 | Average: 60.57 | Strike Rate: 154.74 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/5 Rank 3 | Chris Gayle (Kings XI Punjab) | Matches: 9 | Runs: 421 | Highest: 99* | Average: 52.62 | Strike Rate: 159.46 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/5 Rank 4 | KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) | Matches: 10 | Runs: 399 | Highest: 100* | Average: 57.00 | Strike Rate: 127.88 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/5 Rank 5 | Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders)| Matches: 10 | Runs: 392| Highest: 65| Average: 65.33| Strike Rate: 217.77 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Apr 21, 2019 06:40 pm