you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2019 07:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Orange Cap 2019: Warner crosses 500-run mark and continues to dominate as teammate Bairstow occupies second spot

David Warner is first to breach 500-run mark this season and continues to retain the Orange Cap. Here are the other batsmen in reckoning for the prestigious cap

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Rank 1: David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Matches: 3 | Runs: 254 | Highest: 100* | Average: 127.00 | Strike Rate: 175.17 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
1/5

Rank 1 |  David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Matches: 9 | Runs: 517 | Highest: 100* | Average: 73.85 | Strike Rate: 148.56 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 4 | Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Matches: 9 | Runs: 395 | Highest: 114 | Average: 56.42 | Strike Rate: 154.29 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
2/5

Rank 2 | Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Matches: 9 | Runs: 445 | Highest: 114 | Average: 60.57 | Strike Rate: 154.74 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 2 | Chris Gayle (Kings XI Punjab) | Matches: 9 | Runs: 421 | Highest: 99* | Average: 52.62 | Strike Rate: 159.46 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
3/5

Rank 3 | Chris Gayle (Kings XI Punjab) | Matches: 9 | Runs: 421 | Highest: 99* | Average: 52.62 | Strike Rate: 159.46 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 1 | KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) | Matches: 7 | Runs: 317 | Highest: 100* | Average: 79.25 | Strike Rate: 131.53 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
4/5

Rank 4 | KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) | Matches: 10 | Runs: 399 | Highest: 100* | Average: 57.00 | Strike Rate: 127.88  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 4 | Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders)| Matches: 10 | Runs: 392| Highest: 65| Average: 65.33| Strike Rate: 217.77 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
5/5

Rank 5 | Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders)| Matches: 10 | Runs: 392| Highest: 65| Average: 65.33| Strike Rate: 217.77 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
First Published on Apr 21, 2019 06:40 pm

tags #cricket #IPL #IPL 2019 #Slideshow

