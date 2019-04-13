IPL Orange Cap 2019: David Warner continues to dominate as KL Rahul occupies second spot

David Warner is first to 300 runs this season and continues to retain the Orange Cap. Here are the other batsmen in reckoning for the prestigious cap Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Rank 1 | David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Matches: 6 | Runs: 349 | Highest: 100* | Average: 87.25 | Strike Rate: 146.83 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/5 Rank 2 | KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) | Matches: 8 | Runs: 335 | Highest: 100* | Average: 67.00 | Strike Rate: 130.85 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/5 Rank 3 | Chris Gayle (Kings XI Punjab) | Matches: 7 | Runs: 322 | Highest: 99* | Average: 53.66 | Strike Rate: 157.07 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/5 Rank 4 | Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders) | Matches: 7 | Runs: 302 | Highest: 62 | Average: 100.66 | Strike Rate: 212.67 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/5 Rank 5 | Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals) | Matches: 7 | Runs: 288 | Highest: 89 | Average: 41.14 | Strike Rate: 153.19 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Apr 13, 2019 11:15 pm