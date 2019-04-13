App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2019 11:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Orange Cap 2019: David Warner continues to dominate as KL Rahul occupies second spot

David Warner is first to 300 runs this season and continues to retain the Orange Cap. Here are the other batsmen in reckoning for the prestigious cap

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Rank 1: David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Matches: 3 | Runs: 254 | Highest: 100* | Average: 127.00 | Strike Rate: 175.17 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
1/5

Rank 1 |  David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Matches: 6 | Runs: 349 | Highest: 100* | Average: 87.25 | Strike Rate: 146.83 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 1 | KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) | Matches: 7 | Runs: 317 | Highest: 100* | Average: 79.25 | Strike Rate: 131.53 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
2/5

Rank 2 | KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) | Matches: 8 | Runs: 335 | Highest: 100* | Average: 67.00 | Strike Rate: 130.85 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 3 | Chris Gayle (Kings XI Punjab) | Matches: 7 | Runs: 322 | Highest: 99* | Average: 53.66 | Strike Rate: 157.07 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
3/5

Rank 3 | Chris Gayle (Kings XI Punjab) | Matches: 7 | Runs: 322 | Highest: 99* | Average: 53.66 | Strike Rate: 157.07 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 1: Andre Russell, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) | Matches: 3 | Runs: 159 | Highest: 62 | Average: 79.50 | Strike Rate: 248.43 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
4/5

Rank 4 | Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders) | Matches: 7 | Runs: 302 | Highest: 62 | Average: 100.66 | Strike Rate: 212.67 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 4 | Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals) | Matches: 7 | Runs: 288 | Highest: 89 | Average: 41.14 | Strike Rate: 153.19 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
5/5

Rank 5 | Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals) | Matches: 7 | Runs: 288 | Highest: 89 | Average: 41.14 | Strike Rate: 153.19 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
First Published on Apr 13, 2019 11:15 pm

tags #cricket #IPL #IPL 2019 #Slideshow

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB Match in Mohali: AB de Villiers slams ...

Aira Gaira from Kalank: Kriti Sanon keeps Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy ...

Deepika Padukone picks Peter Dundus for her red carpet appearance at C ...

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh finds a fan in Baahubali's Prabhas!

Star Wars Episode XI Teaser: Carrie Fisher's legend lives on in The Ri ...

Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling to unite for a wedding drama

Prabhas debuts on Instagram and scores 7 lakh followers without a sing ...

Alia Bhatt has a smart response after Kangana Ranaut calls her Gully B ...

IPL 2019 | 'Messi and Ronaldo batting' - Twitter Reflects on Royal Cha ...

IPL 2019 | Delhi Draft in Suchith as Replacement For Injured Harshal

TN HSC 12th Result 2019: Tamil Nadu Class 12 Scores to be Announced on ...

Viewpoint: In Poll Season, Hindu-Muslim Politics Setting Agenda?

TN Board Result 2019: Tamil Nadu HSC 12th Scores to be Declared on Apr ...

KAR PUC Result 2019: Karnataka Class 12 Result Likely to be Declared o ...

For Anurag Kashyap, Nitin Gadkari is 'Far Better' Option Than Modi as ...

Narendra Modi a Better Indian PM for Pakistan: Arvind Kejriwal

TS Inter Result 2019: Telangana Board to Release Inter 1st, 2nd Scores ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress to go alone in Delhi as talks with AAP ...

Millennials will take pay cut to follow their passion, survey reveals

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Uday Kotak flags widening trust deficit between government and industr ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

Wall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results, big energy deal

Oil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears

Gold steadies as dollar retreats, on way to best week in three

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Mamata Banerjee no 'saviour of democracy'; browbeating of filmmakers, ...

Financial Intelligence Unit slams Allahabad Bank for not filing transa ...

Impunity for cow vigilantes in BJP's India threatens the foundational ...

Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya on what sets Majili apart and workin ...

US’ decision to seek Julian Assange’s extradition marks dramatic s ...

Monte Carlo 2019 draw analysis: At the Rafael Nadal Open, it’s not l ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

The Stories in My Life: Isaac Bashevis Singer's story set in Warsaw ju ...

WhatsApp stickers: Here is how to download stickers for Ram Navami 201 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.