IPL Orange Cap 2019: David Warner continues to dominate as Chris Gayle occupies second spot

David Warner is first to 400 runs this season and continues to retain the Orange Cap. Here are the other batsmen in reckoning for the prestigious cap Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Rank 1 | David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Matches: 8 | Runs: 450 | Highest: 100* | Average: 75.00 | Strike Rate: 145.16 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/5 Rank 2 | Chris Gayle (Kings XI Punjab) | Matches: 9 | Runs: 421 | Highest: 99* | Average: 52.62 | Strike Rate: 159.46 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/5 Rank 3 | KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) | Matches: 10 | Runs: 399 | Highest: 100* | Average: 57.00 | Strike Rate: 127.88 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/5 Rank 4 | Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Matches: 9 | Runs: 378 | Highest: 100 | Average: 42.00 | Strike Rate: 134.51 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/5 Rank 5 | Quinton de Kock (Mumbai Indians) | Matches: 10 | Runs: 378 | Highest: 81| Average: 37.80 | Strike Rate: 137.45 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Apr 20, 2019 10:05 pm