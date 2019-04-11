IPL Orange Cap 2019: David Warner continues to dominate as centurion KL Rahul climbs to second

David Warner is first to 300 runs this season and continues to retain the Orange Cap. Here are the other batsmen in reckoning for the prestigious cap Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Rank 1 | David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Matches: 6 | Runs: 349 | Highest: 100* | Average: 87.25 | Strike Rate: 146.83 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/5 Rank 2 | KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) | Matches: 7 | Runs: 317 | Highest: 100* | Average: 79.25 | Strike Rate: 131.53 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/5 Rank 3 | Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Matches: 6 | Runs: 263 | Highest: 114 | Average: 43.83 | Strike Rate: 161.34 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/5 Rank 4 | Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders) | Matches: 6 | Runs: 257 | Highest: 62 | Average: 128.50 | Strike Rate: 212.39 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/5 Rank 5 | Chris Gayle (Kings XI Punjab) | Matches: 6 | Runs: 223 | Highest: 79 | Average: 37.16 | Strike Rate: 158.15 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Apr 11, 2019 12:23 am