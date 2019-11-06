IPL opening ceremony junked, BCCI official says it is "waste of money"

Labelling the IPL opening ceremonies as a "waste of money", a BCCI official has confirmed that the upcoming season will kick off without the glitz of a star-studded extravaganza.

The IPL Governing Council, chaired by former Test batsman Brijesh Patel, met on November 5 to discuss a slew of issues, including Future Tour Programme (FTP) window, availability of foreign players, FTP of Indian team and possibility of franchises playing friendlies abroad. The members also discussed the adding of an extra umpire to exclusively focus on no-balls.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a BCCI official said: "The opening ceremonies are a waste of money. The cricket fans don’t seem to be interested, and the performers have to be paid a lot."

In the past, international superstars such as Katy Perry, Akon and Pit Bull along with some big names from Bollywood have performed at the opening ceremony. The extravagant ceremony would usually rake up a cost close to Rs 30 crore.

The opening ceremony was scrapped ahead of the 12th edition of the IPL in 2019 with the proceeds donated to the families of the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

The official also commented on the no-ball umpire decision saying, “Last season, several players were given out and later recalled when replays showed the bowlers had overstepped. The idea is to reduce errors and controversies.”

There were quite a few debatable no-ball decisions last year with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli even having a heated discussion with umpire S Ravi who failed to spot a no-ball by Mumbai Indians' Lasith Malinga, which proved costly for RCB.

However, it is understood that the concept of having an extra umpire would be first tested at domestic tournaments before a final call is taken.