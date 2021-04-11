English
IPL 2021: MS Dhoni fined for slow over rate in CSK's opener

As it was CSK's first offence of the season under the tournament's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain MS Dhoni was fined Rs 12 lakh, the IPL said in a media statement.

PTI
April 11, 2021 / 11:44 AM IST
File image of MS Dhoni during an IPL match (Image courtesy: Instagram/iplt20.com, BCCI)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) opener against Delhi Capitals held in Mumbai.

Three-time champions CSK witnessed a poor IPL 14 campaign, losing by seven wickets to Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on April 10 night.

"CSK captain MS Dhoni has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL 2021 match against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium," the IPL said in a media statement.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Dhoni was fined Rs 12 lakh," the statement added.

Delhi Capitals made short work of the stiff 189-run target, riding on Shikhar Dhawan (85) and Prithvi Shaw (72) brilliant 138-run opening stand.

