IPL: Most ducks, fastest delivery and other quirky records

Zaheer Khan is the only cricketer to feature in the first and the 500th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The first match of IPL was played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on on April 18, 2018. The 500th game was played in the 2015 edition of the the league and featured Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Daredevils (DD). While, Khan played for RCB in the first match, he played for DD in the 500th game. Interestingly, he ended up on losing side on both occasions. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)