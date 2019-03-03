IPL: Most ducks, fastest delivery and other quirky records

A quick look at who has bowled the fastest ball, has the most ducks and other quirky records of the Indian Premier League Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Zaheer Khan is the only cricketer to feature in the first and the 500th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The first match of IPL was played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on on April 18, 2018. The 500th game was played in the 2015 edition of the the league and featured Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Daredevils (DD). While, Khan played for RCB in the first match, he played for DD in the 500th game. Interestingly, he ended up on losing side on both occasions. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/9 Indian leg spinner Piyush Chawla holds the record of bowling maximum overs before delivering a no-ball. The first no-ball of the leg-spinner came after bowling 386 overs in his IPL career. He bowled one during a match against DD in IPL 2016. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/9 Only two overseas cricketers have played more than 100 matches for a single IPL team -- AB de Villers and Kieron Pollard. While Pollard has played 132 matches for the Mumbai Indians (MI), de Villiers has played more than 100 matches for the Bangalore team. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/9 Former Indian fast bowler Ashish Nehra and former West Indies pacer Fidel Edwards jointly hold the record of the bowling the most economical spells in IPL history. The two bowlers have almost identical figures. While the Indian bowled a spell of 4-1-6-1 bowling for Delhi Daredevils against Kings XI Punjab in 2009, the West Indian player bowled a spell of 4-1-6-0 for Deccan Chargers against KKR in the same edition. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/9 Only two Indians across 11 seasons of IPL have won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award. Sachin Tendulkar, playing for the Mumbai Indians, scored 618 runs in the 2010 season to win the award. Virat Kohli hammered 973 runs for RCB in the 2016 season and walked away with the award. On nine other occasions foreign players have walked away with the prestigious award. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 6/9 At 152.39 km/h, RR fast bowler Jofra Archer has bowled the fastest ball in IPL history. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 7/9 Harbhajan Singh has bowled the most number of dot balls in the competition's history. He has bowled a total of 1,128 dot deliveries in the 11 seasons of the league -- first playing for MI and then for Chennai Super Kings. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 8/9 Harbhajan Singh also holds the unwanted record of most ducks in the tournament's history. Harbhajan has been out on 0 for a record 13 times. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 9/9 RCB holds the record of the highest and the lowest team total in tournament's history. The team hammered 263/4 in 20 overs against Gujarat Warriors at Bengaluru in 2013 but were bowled out for paltry 49 in mere 9.4 overs against KKR in Kolkata in 2017. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Mar 3, 2019 03:50 pm