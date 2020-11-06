IPL MI vs DC Match Report: Hardik, Ishan help Mumbai Indians overcome Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1

Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians hit the sixes during the qualifier 1 match of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on the 5th November 2020. Photo by: Saikat

Mumbai Indians’ juggernaut in playoff matches continued with another emphatic win by 57 runs in Qualifier 1 in Dubai on Thursday night at against the Delhi Capitals.

MI march to their sixth IPL final with an all too familiar display of a complete domination in all departments of the game. “I guess this is the best performance. The way (Quinton) de Kock and SKY took the momentum after I got out early was good to see. Perfect result for us. We never had a target in mind,” said captan Rohit Sharma after the match.

Mumbai’s batting power –(dis)play!

DC’s decision to bowl first after winning the toss turned out to be a disastrous one as the defending champion set a target of 201 to win. Even though Rohit was gone for a first ball duck, it hardly bothered Mumbai who scored 78 runs in first 45 balls.

“I think it was a wonderful wicket to bat on. Considering the dew factor, we wanted to be positive. I wanted to bat some overs,” said Suryakumar Yadav after scoring 51 runs off just 38 balls with 2 sixes and 6 fours.

Post-powerplay overs, Delhi tried to control the proceedings as they conceded just 59 runs during the nine overs(from 7 to 15). And they also managed to pick the big wickets of de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard. Veteran R Ashwin was the only bowler who was spared by Mumbai’s batters. Ashwin got 3 wickets and conceded only 29 runs.

DC bulldozed in death overs

However, in the death overs, Mumbai typically bulldozed the opponents with a thunderous assault by Hardik Pandya. DC were looted of 78 runs in the last overs. In just 14 balls, Pandya hit 5 sixes and made unbeaten 37 runs which simply overwhelmed the opponents.

“All their batsmen are in great touch and Hardik/Pollard down the order are incredible. You can't control the situation when all the batsmen are in good touch, but we'll look to do better in the next game,” said Shreyas Iyer , DC captain in his post match chat with the host broadcaster.

A chase that never was(on)

If a daunting target was not bad enough, DC’s run-chase was in tatters within first 8 balls. Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan all going for a duck and DC’s score was a shocking 0 for 3 at one stage. Trent Boult bowled just two overs but got the wickets of Shaw and Rahane with a maiden over included.

Rest of the damage was done by Jasprit Bumrah who got 4 wickets and gave away just 14 runs in his 4 overs. “I am okay with not getting wickets and winning the tournament, I have been given a role so I just want to execute that role,” said Bumrah after getting his first Man of the Match award of the season.

If MI pacers were outstanding, DC’s Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje could get only 1 wicket in their combined 8 overs and gave away 92 runs.

Delhi will get another match to play to make it to final when they will play Qualifier 2 among the winners of RCB and SRH on Friday.

(Vimal Kumar has covered multiple cricket world cups and Rio Olympics in the last two decades. The author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century and The Cricket Fanatic’s Essential Guide can be reached @Vimalwa on Twitter)