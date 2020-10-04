172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-launches-probe-after-player-reports-corrupt-approach-5919941.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2020 11:05 AM IST | Source: Reuters

IPL launches probe after player reports corrupt approach

"Yes a player has reported an approach. We are looking into it. No further details can be given at present," Ajit Singh, head of the Anti-Corruption Unit of the Indian cricket board, said in a text message without identifying the player or the franchise.

Reuters

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has launched an investigation after one of the players in this year's tournament in the United Arab Emirates reported being approached for possible corruption, the league's integrity chief told Reuters on Sunday.

"Yes a player has reported an approach. We are looking into it. No further details can be given at present," Ajit Singh, head of the Anti-Corruption Unit of the Indian cricket board, said in a text message without identifying the player or the franchise.

Cricketers globally are expected to report any such corrupt approach and failure to do so can result in a ban.

Close

Last year, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was slapped with a two-year-ban, with one year suspended, by the governing International Cricket Council for his failure to report multiple approaches.

The IPL was rocked by an illegal betting scandal in 2013, which led to two-year suspensions for its Chennai and Rajasthan franchises.

Singh told Reuters in August that hosting this year's tournament in a bio-secure bubble would make it harder for illegal gambling rings to approach players.

The matches are being played in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah without spectators, and player movements are strictly regulated as part of the league's COVID-19 protocols.

The eight-team tournament was shifted to UAE as the novel coronavirus continues to surge in India where the death toll crossed 100,000 on Saturday.
First Published on Oct 4, 2020 10:40 am

tags #cricket #IPL 2020 #Sports

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.