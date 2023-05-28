IPL 2023 Final: GT vs CSK match shifted to May 29 as rain plays spoilsport

Groundsmen holding umbrellas near the covered pitch (PTI Photo)

The high-stake summit clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, to crown the champion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, will now be played on May 29.

The decision to play the game on the reserve day was taken after incessant rainfall continued in Ahmedabad, where the final-hosting venue of the Narendra Modi stadium is located, till around 11 pm.

"The final of the TATA IPL 2023 has been moved to the reserve day on 29th May - 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad," the official social media handle of IPL tweeted. "Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe & intact (sic)," it added.



After a hot and humid day, rainfall began in Ahmedabad nearly half an hour before the scheduled toss at 7:00 PM. The umpires had earlier indicated that a full 20-over game could be played if the match starts at 9:35 PM, and a maximum of five overs per innings could be played if it begins at 12:06 AM.

If the match is unable to be held on May 29 as well due to rainfall, then Gujarat Titans will be declared the winner of the tournament, as they registered more victories in the group stage as compared to Chennai Super Kings.