IPL: BCCI confirms Vivo's exit as title sponsor for 2020 edition

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on August 6 issued a press release saying that Chinese handset major Vivo will not be associated with the Indian Premier League as the title sponsor for this year's edition.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that Vivo has decided to drop out of the sponsorship for this year only.

Vivo’s decision to pull out of IPL sponsorship deal for this year is expected to affect BCCI's sponsorship arrangements with other Chinese funded companies.

FMCG companies and telecom service providers are expected to lead the IPL title sponsorship bids.

Meanwhile, the IPl franchises have expressed reservations about a new entity coughing up the same amount as Vivo.

This year's IPL will be played in UAE from September 19 to November 10.