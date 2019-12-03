App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 07:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

IPL auctions: 971 players to go under hammer on Dec 19

The auction for the 2020 season of Indian Premier League will happen in Kolkata.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As many as 971 cricketers, including 713 Indians and 258 overseas players, will be up for grabs at the IPL players' auction scheduled to be held in Kolkata on December 19. There are 215 capped players, 754 uncapped and two cricketers from Associate Nation, who will compete for the available 73 spots.

With the IPL Player Registration closed on November 30, franchises will now have time till December 9 evening to submit their shortlist of players that will make up the final Player Auction list.

Among the registered players, 19 are capped Indians, 634 uncapped Indians, 60 are uncapped Indians who have played at least one IPL match, 196 cricketers are capped Internationals, 60 uncapped Internationals and two are from Associate Nations.

Hugh Edmeades will once again set the balls rolling on the dais during the auction which will see cricketers from Afghanistan (19), Australia (55), Bangladesh (6), England (22), Netherlands (1), New Zealand (24), South Africa (54), Sri Lanka (39), USA (1), West Indies (34) and Zimbabwe (3) go under the hammer.

First Published on Dec 3, 2019 07:09 pm

tags #cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL

