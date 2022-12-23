IPL auction: Cameron Green sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.5 crore

Australia's Cameron Bancroft hugs team mate David Warner (File image/Reuters)

Mumbai Indians snapped up Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for Rs 17.5 crore at the mini-auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in Kochi on December 23 afternoon.

While the auction was on at the time of writing this copy, Green was the second-most expensive player to be sold after England's Sam Curran, who was bagged by Punjab Kings for a record Rs 18.5 crore, making him the most expensive of the world's richest cricket league.

"With Cameron Green, he is the player we have tracked for last two-three years. We thought he is what we needed. He is the right age profile for us. In the last two auctions, we have picked big players that are younger. We wanted some more lifetime value and we thought Cameron Green is the right guy for us to come in," said Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani

Green, 23, has made a mark in international cricket with some brilliant performances for his country, and not just in the shortest format. After making his T20 debut for Australia in Lahore earlier this year, Green has shown why he will be worth his weight in gold with some standout performances.

In the three-match T20 series in India in September, Green smashed two half-centuries at the top of the order. The highest score of 61 in his nascent career came in the first match of that series at Mohali, where he top-scored in a successful chase of India's target of 209.

Despite turning out for Australia only eight times so far, Green has shown versatility with the bat, ball and on the field.

An explosive batsman who can bat down the order, a useful bowler and a brilliant fielder, especially in catching positions, Green will be asset for Mumbai Indians.

Innings: 8, Runs: 139, Average: 17.37, Strike Rate: 173.75, High Score: 61.