IPL Auction 2021: 292 players will be auctioned on February 18

Image courtesy: BCCI, IPL

A total of 292 cricketers are set to go under the hammer at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Player Auction on February 18. The player auction will begin at 3.00 pm in Chennai, India.

This list of 292 players comprises 164 Indian cricketers, 125 overseas players, and three players from Associate Nations.

As many as 1,114 players had initially registered for the auction. The final list of 292 players is based on the shortlists submitted by the eight franchises. The final list includes former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun who plays for the Mumbai cricket team in domestic tournaments.

Price caps

Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav – and eight overseas players – Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, and Mark Wood have the highest reserve price of Rs 2 crore. While there are 12 players with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore, 11 cricketers have a base price of Rs 1 crore.

Base Price (in Indian Rupees) Total Indians Overseas 2 Crore 10 2 8 1.5 Crore 12 - 12 1 Crore 11 2 9 75 Lacs 15 - 15 50 Lacs 65 13 52