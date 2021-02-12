MARKET NEWS

IPL Auction 2021: 292 players will be auctioned on February 18

IPL Auction 2021: The list of 292 players comprises 164 Indian cricketers, 125 overseas players, and three players from Associate Nations.

Moneycontrol News
February 12, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST
Image courtesy: BCCI, IPL

A total of 292 cricketers are set to go under the hammer at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Player Auction on February 18. The player auction will begin at 3.00 pm in Chennai, India.

This list of 292 players comprises 164 Indian cricketers, 125 overseas players, and three players from Associate Nations.

As many as 1,114 players had initially registered for the auction. The final list of 292 players is based on the shortlists submitted by the eight franchises. The final list includes former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun who plays for the Mumbai cricket team in domestic tournaments.

Price caps

Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav – and eight overseas players – Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, and Mark Wood have the highest reserve price of Rs 2 crore. While there are 12 players with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore, 11 cricketers have a base price of Rs 1 crore.

The full list of players available for the IPL 2021 auction can be checked here.
Base Price (in Indian Rupees)TotalIndiansOverseas
2 Crore1028
1.5 Crore12-12
1 Crore1129
75 Lacs15-15
50 Lacs651352
 
FranchiseNo. of PlayersNo. of Overseas PlayersTotal  money spent (Rs)Salary cap available (Rs)Available SlotsOverseas Slots
CSK19765.119.961
DC17571.613.483
KXIP16331.853.295
KKR17674.2510.7582
MI18469.6515.3574
RR16547.1537.8593
RCB14549.635.4113
SRH22774.2510.7531
Click here for more news and updates on cricket
first published: Feb 12, 2021 09:30 am

