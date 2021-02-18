IPL Auction 2021 LIVE Updates: 292 players in fray; auction to begin at 3 pm

February 18, 2021 / 02:14 PM IST

for the auction. The final list of players for auction is based on the shortlists submitted by the eight franchises. This list includes former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun who plays for the Mumbai cricket team in domestic tournaments. Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy and Mark Wood are some of the other prominent cricketers that may go under the hammer in today’s auction. IPL, the Twenty20 cricket tournament, organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will return to India after a year’s gap. The 2020 edition was played in October-November in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s season is expected to be played in the regular April-May window. The IPL Governing Council has not announced the season’s dates so far.

IPL 2021 Players' Auction LIVE Updates: The players’ auction for the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will happen in Chennai today. The auction will begin at 3.00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). As many as 292 players are on the auction list. This comprises 164 Indian cricketers, 125 overseas players, and three players from Associate Nations. As many as 1,114 players had initially registered