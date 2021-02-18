MARKET NEWS

February 18, 2021 / 02:14 PM IST

IPL Auction 2021 LIVE Updates: 292 players in fray; auction to begin at 3 pm

IPL 2021 Players' Auction LIVE Updates: The players’ auction for the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will happen in Chennai today. The auction will begin at 3.00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). As many as 292 players are on the auction list. This comprises 164 Indian cricketers, 125 overseas players, and three players from Associate Nations. As many as 1,114 players had initially registered
for the auction. The final list of players for auction is based on the shortlists submitted by the eight franchises. This list includes former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun who plays for the Mumbai cricket team in domestic tournaments. Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy and Mark Wood are some of the other prominent cricketers that may go under the hammer in today’s auction. IPL, the Twenty20 cricket tournament, organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will return to India after a year’s gap. The 2020 edition was played in October-November in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s season is expected to be played in the regular April-May window. The IPL Governing Council has not announced the season’s dates so far.
  • February 18, 2021 / 02:14 PM IST

    IPL Auction 2021 LIVE Updates | 292 players in fray for 61 slots

    A total of 292 cricketers are set to go under the hammer at the IPL auction today. This list of 292 players comprises 164 Indian cricketers, 125 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations. As many as 1,114 players had initially registered for the auction but the final list of 292 players was released on the basis of shortlists submitted by the eight franchises. All teams, put together, are looking at filling just 61 slots (including 22 slots for overseas players).

  • February 18, 2021 / 02:02 PM IST

    IPL Auction 2021 LIVE Updates | ICYMI: Kings XI Punjab are now Punjab Kings

    In case you missed it: The Kings XI Punjab have rebranded themselves as ‘Punjab Kings’. In a statement, the franchise said the new name and logo communicates the spirit of Punjab.

    “The new brand identity is more contemporary and evolved, extends to accentuate the team’s Punjabi provenance,” the team said in the statement.

  • February 18, 2021 / 01:55 PM IST

    IPL Auction 2021 LIVE Updates | IPL’s two most successful team have their task cut out

    Mumbai Indians (MI) are the most successful Indian Premier League team, having won the T20 tournament record five times. MI are also entering the 2021 edition as the defending champions. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won the title thrice and have qualified for Playoffs in every season they participated in (except 2020).

    Both sides have their task cut out. They will be looking to fill gaps in their squads before the mega auction in 2022. With an aging side, Chennai are also looking at laying a foundation for their future squad.

  • February 18, 2021 / 01:47 PM IST

    IPL Auction 2021 LIVE Updates | 2021 edition dates awaited

    The BCCI has not confirmed the dates and match timings of the 2021 season yet. However, the league is expected to play out around April-May.

    While all eight franchises are participating, we are not sure if the matches will be spread across the country due to the pandemic. The venues list is also awaited.

  • February 18, 2021 / 01:44 PM IST

    IPL Auction 2021 LIVE Updates | Indian Premier League returns to India

    The Indian Premier League (IPL), the professional Twenty20 cricket tournament organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was launched in 2007. The first season of the annual cricket league happened in 2008. The matches are usually played between March and May, except for 2020 when the tournament was moved to October-November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    The 2009 season happened in South Africa as the dates clashed with the general election in India. About half of the 2014 season was played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the Lok Sabha polls back home. The 2020 season was also played in the UAE behind closed doors amid the pandemic.

    The tournament is set to return to India for the 2021 edition. However, it is unclear if fans would be allowed in stadiums in large numbers.

  • February 18, 2021 / 01:30 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) players' auction. The auction is set to take place in Chennai and will begin at 3.00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates and reactions throughout the auction. We’ll also talk about team formations and how much the eight franchises are spending.

