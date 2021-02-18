IPL auction 2021 | Bidding for the world’s most high-profile T-20 cricket tournament has sponsors, players and public at the edge of their seats

It could well turn out to be an interval to beat all intervals. In the middle of a high-profile Test series between India and England, here comes a break not just for the two teams, but a break of a life-time for many players, who aspire to play in the world’s most high-profile T20 league.

After all, being part of the IPL or the Indian Premier League is as prestigious as playing for their national teams – perhaps even more so, in some cases.

The IPL mini-auction 2021 is expected to see a lot of action from the eight franchise owners on Thursday afternoon (from 3 pm onwards) at Chennai’s ITC Grand Chola Hotel.

For those too engrossed in India’s incredible Test series triumph in Australia and a remarkable fight-back in Chennai earlier this week, it would be instructive to remember that in the IPL, a team can only have a maximum of 25 players in their squad with a cap of not more than eight overseas players. And no franchise can spend beyond the highest limit of Rs 85 crore.

First things first

The auction will decide on the lucky players among 292 short-listed, which includes 164 Indians. It is likely to witness a transaction close to Rs 200 crore, but all eyes will be on Kings XI Punjab, which carries the fattest wallet of them all – Rs 53.20 crore.

Kaun Banega crorepati?

New Zealand’s tall fast-bowling all-round sensation, Kyle Jamieson, with a base price of Rs 75 lakh, may have never heard of Kaun Banega Crorepati, but that is moot point. He may end up earning more than a crore even without making an appearance at the famous TV show, thanks to the bidding war, which is expected among teams who are desperate to have him in their side. Jamieson has never been part of the IPL either, but had a stunning outing against the Indian team during its New Zealand tour of 2020.

Another overseas player, who may hog the limelight, could be England’s Dawid Malan, officially the numero uno as far as batsmen in T20 Internationals go, by ICC rankings. Very few can argue with his averages - nearly a 1000 runs at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 150 in less than 20 matches! The only thing that may go against him is his base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

Umpteenth time lucky

Like Dinesh Karthik and Yuvraj Singh, who for one or the other reason have got the best deals at previous IPL auctions, Australia’s Glenn Maxwell is all set to join this lucky list, one more time. To be sure, the Aussie all-rounder is yet to live up to his formidable international reputation but do expect teams pitching for him because of his heady attributes – a combination of ‘potential’, experience and a finisher who can be handy with the ball as well in Indian conditions.

Singh will be King again

Harbhajan Singh has missed just one IPL - he opted out in 2020 because of Covid-19 - and has represented just two teams, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with distinction, but this could be first time when he may end up playing for his home team, Punjab.

A veteran, who has been part of not just four title winning IPL teams but also the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI victorious World Cup sides, Harbhajan’s likely jugalbandi with Anil Kumble as player and coach may make him King once more. Significantly, Punjab does not have an off-spinner and the three specialist spinners retained are Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, and Harpreet Brar. Rajasthan Royal, too, are without an off-spinner.

Naam toh suna hi hoga?

Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Azharuddeen and Arjun Tendulkar are names that might generate interest for different reasons. It would make for a great headline if Shahrukh is picked by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Azharuddin by Hyderabad and Tendulkar by Mumbai Indians (MI).

A strike rate of 220 in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) for champions Tamil Nadu has brought the spotlight on Shahrukh Khan for his remarkable ability to hit big sixes at will. Azharuddeen of Kerala is a great back-up opening batsman for many teams. His base price of Rs 20 lakh may take a substantial jump during the auction due to his stunning hundred against Mumbai in SMAT. As for Arjun, who doesn’t want to see another Tendulkar in IPL!

The usual suspects

Steve Smith, Shakib-Al Hasan and Moeen Ali are expected to gain from their international reputations and because of the ‘package’ they offer to any franchise.

Neither here, nor there

Umesh Yadav, Piyush Chawla and Kedar Jadhav are three big India players, who are no longer in the scheme of things as far as the country’s white ball squads are concerned. However, they have played enough matches for India and IPL to interest some teams at the auction.

The dark horses

Khrievisto Kense, a leg spinner from Nagaland, who made waves during the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, could be the story of the IPL auction. At 16 years and 347 days, Kense is the youngest Indian in the auction and may attract many bidders.

Finn Allen is another one. A strike-rate of nearly 200 and an average of above 50, the Kiwi youngster may be short on experience, but with a base price of Rs 20 lakh, may have things going for him.

All the eight teams have contrasting priorities at this auction. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians is the most settled team with all their bases covered but will look out for some good back-up for key positions. Finalists in 2020, Delhi Capital’s strategy may not be too different from MI’s.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has already indicated that that they intend to plug a few gaps ahead of a fresh start in 2022. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have the smallest purse at Rs 10.75 crore and they may be understandably cautious and choosy while selecting talented backups.

It will be a royal battle between Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who need to fill in 11 slots with a wallet of Rs 35.40 crore and Anil Kumble’s King’s XI Punjab, who have nine places to fill up.

Also, do not rule out Rajasthan Royal’s (RR) audacity to make it a three-way bidding war for key players. Naturally. They have the second fattest wallet of Rs 37.85 crore and nine slots to fill. A battle royale is truly on the cards this afternoon.