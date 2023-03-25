 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fasten your seatbelts, the IPL is back in town

Nitin Sundar
Mar 25, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST

Love it or hate it, but you can’t escape the Indian Premier League — the two-month window of the year that is designed to fuel our cult of hero-worship begins on March 31

It isn’t a stretch to term the Indian Premier League the Oscars of the cricketing calendar. The IPL is an international event, yet at its core it is a celebration of India’s cricket and its stars. (Photo: Twitter)

It’s that time of the year again. Come March, the rest of the world comes to a standstill, the focus falls on one mega-event, and all its attendant star power, glitz, green dollars and showsha-baazi. It isn’t the only event of its kind, but it's the biggest, noisiest and widely believed to be the most prestigious. And it helps that it is situated at the nerve-centre of the entire enterprise.

I am talking about the Academy Awards, of course. The Oscars cap off the awards cycle for international cinema. The BAFTAs, the Golden Globes, Cannes, Venice — are all just trailers to the main attraction. Success and recognition at the Oscars eventually count for the most cred in the film industry.

It isn’t a stretch to term the Indian Premier League the Oscars of the cricketing calendar. Much like Hollywood is the richest and biggest movie industry in the world, world cricket revolves around India, the BCCI and, more specifically, the eyeball of the Indian cricket fan. And while the Oscars night is touted to be a global event, it really is a show put together by Hollywood, largely for Hollywood. The IPL, similarly, claims to be an international event, yet at its core it is a celebration of India’s cricket and its stars. Make no mistake, there is plenty at stake for foreigners, many of whom make their entire fortunes and careers based on how they fare in the IPL.

And, all of this is made possible by us. It’s important to make the distinction between fans of cricket, and fans of Indian cricket and Indian players. Cricket feeds into India’s sense of nationalism in a way no other activity does — it is the one field where we are genuinely world-class; the one avenue where we get the validation of being a global superpower; a validation that we so badly crave. And ever since that heady day in 1983 when Kapil Dev held aloft the Prudential World Cup, India has consistently been at, or close to the top position in cricket. How many other global leaderboards do we top? As India has grown to be great at cricket, a billion of us have grown adept at watching and cheering them on. We don’t really care for the sport; our interest begins and ends with watching our players, ideally winning.