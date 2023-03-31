IPL 2023: Why Rohit Sharma was missing from pre-tournament meeting, photoshoot

The captains of nine IPL teams pose in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@IPL).

The captains of the respective Indian Premier League (IPL) teams met on Thursday for the pre-tournament meeting in Ahmedabad where they took stock of the regulations of the tournament, starting at the Narendra Modi stadium on Friday.

Later in the day, the Indian Premier League Twitter handle shared photos of captains standing with the IPL trophy in Ahmedabad. One captain, however, was missing from the row of captains.

The skipper of five-time champions Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma was not present, both for the meeting and for the photoshoot. As per a report published in the Times of India (TOI), the 35-year-old batter was unwell and so could not go to Ahmedabad.

"He was unwell and thus could not travel to Ahmedabad for the pre-IPL captains meeting and photoshoot. He is, however, likely to be available for MI's opening game in IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2," a source told TOI.

The 2023 edition of the IPL will begin with a match between the defending champions Gujarat Titans and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad.

The tournament is returning to the home-and-away format for the first time since 2019 and will also new rules such as the use of the Impact Sub. The final of the 2023 tournament will be played on May 28.

Also Read: IPL 2023: Champions Gujarat Titans face Chennai Super Kings as IPL returns to familiar format