IPL 2023: Sixes account for 27 percent of all runs scored so far in this edition of the IPL

Rudraneil Sengupta
Apr 22, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST

This IPL, the six-hitting is bordering on the ludicrous—Du Plessis has 23 sixes; Glen Maxwell; 19; and Venkatesh Iyer, Kyle Mayers, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran each have 15 sixes.

Six games in, Faf Du Plessis has the most runs in this season of the IPL (343) and the most sixes (23).

Consider Faf Du Plessis. The South African cricketing demi-god has already hit 23 sixes, leading the tally across teams, followed by Glen Maxwell with 19, and a clutch of players—Venkatesh Iyer, Kyle Mayers, Shimron Hetmyer, and Nicholas Pooran—with 15 hits each. Du Plessis has also hit the longest six, at 115 metres, and has the most runs in the season so far with 343.

And that’s just six games down, at the time of publishing on April 22, 2023. Compare that to last season, when Jos Buttler, the highest run-getter, amassed 863 runs from 17 games with 45 sixes, and KL Rahul, the second highest run-getter (616) hit 30 sixes in 15 games. If Du Plessis manages to continue in the same vein, he can end up with over 60 sixes for the season.

IPL 2023 has already seen more runs scored off sixes—nearly 27 percent of all runs scored—than any previous season. The effect can be seen clearly in the team totals as well—both the first innings and the second innings scores, on an average, are higher than they have ever been in the IPL. Or you can see the effect in the way that teams are ruthlessly chasing down improbable targets, Kolkata Knight Rider’s Rinku Singh’s five sixes off five balls in the last over in a recent match against Gujarat Titans being Exhibit A.