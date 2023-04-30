 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer makes strong case for international comeback

Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
Apr 30, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST

KKR batter Venkatesh Iyer, who was dropped from the Indian squad after nine T20Is and two ODIs, could bounce back after a strong show in the IPL.

Venkatesh Iyer smashed his maiden ton against the Mumbai Indians on April 16. 2023, and became the second KKR batter, after Brendon McCullum, to hit three figures. (Photo via Twitter/Venkatesh Iyer)

Venkatesh Iyer couldn't shine in the limited opportunities for India in white-ball cricket. Dropped after nine T20Is and two ODI games, Iyer returned to the domestic grind, but a career-threatening ankle injury caused a roadblock.

Iyer is back on his toes in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League. He is striking at his best at 148.74 and has been the top scorer (296) for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after nine games. The left-hander smashed his maiden ton against the Mumbai Indians and became the second KKR batter, after Brendon McCullum, to hit three figures, the first in 15 years.

Iyer knocking on selectors' door

Such heroics in the World Cup year augur well for the batting all-rounder. The red-hot form could open doors for an international comeback. The 28-year-old has a wide range of strokes and a ferocious bat swing. Since there is no clarity on the return of Rishabh Pant, roping in another left-hander could bolster the Indian squad for the World Cup.