IPL 2023 SRH vs PBKS Live Updates: Punjab 41/3 at end of powerplay, Jansen strikes twice

IPL 2023 SRH vs PBKS Live: The Sunrisers Hyderabad clash against Punjab Kings in today's high-voltage league stage match of the Indian Premier League. Ahead of this game, SRH stood at bottom of the points table, having lost both their matches so far. PBKS is at the 5th position, with victory in two out of the two games played so far. Stay tuned here for the latest updates from today's match.
Punjab 64/4 after 9 over; Sam Curran gone after quickfire 22
Punjab Kings are at 64, at the loss of four wickets, after the end of the ninth over. All-rounder Sam Curran was the latest to be dismissed, off Mayank Markande's bowling, after smashing a quick 22-run knock of 15 balls. Shikhar Dhawan(33*) is still at the crease.'Impact Player' Sikander Raza is the new man in.
Punjab 41/3 at end of powerplay, Jansen strikes twice
Punjab is at 41/3, at the end of six overs of powerplay. Jansen has emerged as the pick among the bowlers, striking twice in his spell so far. He dismissed Short (1), followed by Sharma (4). PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan is still at the crease, unbeaten at 21 off 17 balls.
Punjab lose 2nd wicket, Matt Short dismissed
Punjab is off to a jittery start, with batter Matt Short caught leg before wicket in the second over by Marco Jansen. Wicket-keeper batter JiteshSharma is the new man in. PBKS 14/2 in 2 over
Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes in 1st over, Punjab 9/1
Hyderabad's veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck right in the first over, dismissing Prabhsimran Singh for a golden duck. Punjab is 9/1 at the end of first over. Captain Shikhar Dhawan (6*) and Matt Short (1*) are at the crease.
Punjab Kings Playing XI:
Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Brar, Rahul ChaharandArshdeep Singh.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Playing XI:
Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik andT Natarajan.
Sunrisers win toss, opt to bowl first
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opt to bowl first. Will they find their first victory of the tournament, or will Punjab bag their third consecutive win. Stay tuned as the match begins shortly.