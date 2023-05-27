IPL 2023 | 'New prince of Indian cricket' Shubhman Gill's ton has the cricketing greats in awe

Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the IPL 2023 cricket playoff match (Image: PTI)

Shubhman Gill blasted 129 off 60 balls to take holders Gujarat Titans to their second consecutive IPL final, where they will clash with Chennai Super Kings, after beating Mumbai Indians by 62 runs on May 26.

Gill’s career-best T20 knock also made him the second Indian to cross the 800-run milestone in an Indian Premier League season after Virat Kohli, who made 973 runs in 2016. The other two batters in the 800-run club are Australian David Warner (2016) and Jos Butler of England who crossed the milestone in the previous edition of the IPL.

The 23-year-old's match-winning ton, his third in the last four games, was also the biggest individual score in an IPL playoff. The honour earlier went to Virender Sehwag who made 122 against Chennai Super Kings in 2014.

Sehwag took to Twitter to congratulate Gill and said he displayed "amazing consistency and hunger".



What a player. 3rd hundred in 4 matches and some breathtaking shots. Amazing consistency and hunger, the kind of stuff big players do, cash in on the purple patch #ShubhmanGillpic.twitter.com/nUjXoLRKaA

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 26, 2023



Another brilliant century by the young maestro @ShubmanGill ! The future of Indian cricket shining bright. Keep rocking, champ! #MIvGT#IPL2023

— Suresh Raina



Another great innings by the new prince of Indian cricket !! @ShubmanGill GTvsmi #IPL2O23

— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 26, 2023



Love watching @ShubmanGill Bat .. Like all high class players he makes it look so easy .. he is the next big thing in Indian cricket .. #IPL2023#Sachin#Virat — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 26, 2023

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers said Gill's third ton put him in a "class of his own".Indian cricketer Suresh Raina praised Gill as well.Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh called Gill "the new prince of Indian cricket".Former England batter Michael Vaughan said Gill made the knock look easy.Gill's teammate, Vijay Shankar, who scored a fifty in a partnership with Gill in their match against Kolkata Knight Riders told PTI, "he has amazing work ethics, that's why he is one of the best cricketers right now".

He highlighted Gill's ability to kick into high gear with the bat saying, "he is hitting those sixes like he's batting in Test cricket. The way he practices is something that's important. Every practice session he goes out there and does what he wants, he practices with purpose. Every time he turns up for a game, it's so lovely to see him switch on from ball one".