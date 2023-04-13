IPL 2023 PBKS vs GT Live Updates: Punjab Kings four down, Mohit Sharma dismisses Jitesh Sharma

IPL 2023 PBKS vs GT: Both Punjab and Gujarat have won two out of their three games so far. They stand with four points each in the points table.
IPL 2023 PBKS vs GT Live: Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to field first. Stay tuned here for all the latest updates from this high-voltage clash of the Indian Premier League.
Punjab close to 150-mark as Sarfaraz Khan launches blitz
A quick 8-ball 21 by Sarfaraz Khan, who is still unbeaten, has provided the much-needed acceleration in the inning's end. They are 142/6 at the end of 19 overs. Last over to be bowled by Joshua Little.
100 up for Punjab, striking rate remains tepid
Punjab has crossed the 100-run mark, but the striking rate continues to remain tepid. Sam Curran (*15) and Rajapaksa (19*) are at the crease. Rashid Khan's four-over spell is over, as he conceded 26 runs and took the key wicket of Matt Short. Punjab 109/4 in 16 overs
Punjab Kings four down, Mohit Sharma dismisses Jitesh Sharma
Punjab has lost its fourth wicket, Mohit Sharma dismissing Jitesh Sharma for 25. Sam Curran is the new man in, joining Bhanuka Rajapaksawho is batting at a 17 runs. Punjab 94/4 in 13 overs
PBKS 75/3 in 10 overs
The first half of the innings is over with Punjab scoring 75, at the loss of 3 wickets in 10 overs. Jitesh Sharma (15*) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa(*9) are at the crease.
Matt Short clean bowled by Rashid Khan
The in-form Rashid Khan came into the attack as soon as the powerplay ended, and picked up the first scalp right in the first over of his spell. Matt Short, who was looking dangerous with his 24-ball 36, has been sent back to the pavillion. He failed to pick up Khan's google and ended up getting bowled. Punjab 55/3 in 6.3 overs
Shikhar Dhawan dismissed, Punjab 28/2 in 3.2 overs
Punjab is off to a jittery start, losing both their openers without much on the scoreboard. After Singh who was dismissed in the first over, captain Shikhar Dhawan (8) was caught on a delivery bowled by Joshua Little in the fourth over. Bhanuka Rajapaksa is the new batter in.
Punjab suffer blow in first over, Prabhsimran Singh goes for
duck
PrabhsimranSingh has been dismissed for a duck, as he clipped the bowl right into Rashid Khan's safe hands off Mohammed Shami'sdelivery.Punjab 0/1 in 0.3 overs.
Punjab Kings' Playing XI
Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan and Arshdeep Singh.
Gujarat Titans' Playing XI
Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma andJoshua Little.
GT win toss, opts to field first
Gujarat Titans havewon the toss and opted to field first. The team's skipper Hardik Pandya is back, after he missed the last game and spin wizard Rashid Khan had to take the additional responsibility of captaining the side.