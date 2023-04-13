IPL 2023 PBKS vs GT Live Updates: Punjab Kings four down, Mohit Sharma dismisses Jitesh Sharma

April 13, 2023 / 08:12 PM IST

Matt Short clean bowled by Rashid Khan

The in-form Rashid Khan came into the attack as soon as the powerplay ended, and picked up the first scalp right in the first over of his spell. Matt Short, who was looking dangerous with his 24-ball 36, has been sent back to the pavillion. He failed to pick up Khan's google and ended up getting bowled. Punjab 55/3 in 6.3 overs