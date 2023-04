IPL 2023 LIVE Updates: It is the 'El-Clasico' of Indian Premier League as arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clash for a show-down in the league's group stage. This is the first match in the tournament between the MS Dhoni-led CSK and the Mumbai side headed by skipper Rohit Sharma. Stay tuned with Moneycontrol's live coverage.

Moneycontrol News