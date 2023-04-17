English
    IPL 2023: LSG's home game against CSK likely to be played on May 3 instead of May 4 due to municipal polls

    While there is no official communication on the pre-ponement of the game, the BCCI has informally told the teams that the match could be held a day in advance.

    PTI
    April 17, 2023 / 08:22 PM IST
    Lucknow Super Giants' IPL home game against Chennai Super Kings is set to be played on May 3 instead of May 4 due to the Municipal elections in the city.

    "There could be issues with regards to security deployment as Lucknow Municipality goes to polls on Thursday, May 4.

    "LSG's game against CSK is a mid-week afternoon game at 3:30 pm. Now the game could be played a day earlier, Wednesday, May 3 at the same time," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

    PTI
