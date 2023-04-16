 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023 ESA Day: 19,000 girls cheer at Mumbai Indians' match against KKR

Moneycontrol News
Apr 16, 2023 / 09:48 PM IST

Indian Premier League: The purpose of today's game, according to Mrs Ambani, is to commemorate women in sports and to emphasise that girls have a right to both sports and education.

Nita M. Ambani, Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and Owner of the Mumbai Indians, joined the girls in the grandstand and watched the game with them.

Over 19,000 girls from NGOs were at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 16 to witness Mumbai Indians’ match against Kolkata Knight Riders. The event is a part of the Reliance Foundation and Mumbai Indians’ initiative Education and Sports for All (ESA). Each IPL season, the MI team invites kids from NGOs all across the city to watch a live game and support their favourite cricketers.

Mrs Ambani spoke during the game on the special ESA Day for girls. She noted that there were 19,000 girls from various NGOs present in the stadium, many of whom were watching their first live cricket match.

“I am quite overwhelmed. Look at the energy, the excitement and the enthusiasm in the stadium. ESA matches are always special. This year, we have 19,000 girls in the stadium from different NGOs. Many of them are seeing a live cricket match for the first time. It’s a very emotional day for all of us," Nita Ambani said.