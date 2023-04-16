IPL 2023 ESA Day: 19,000 girls cheer at Mumbai Indians' match against KKR

Nita M. Ambani, Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and Owner of the Mumbai Indians, joined the girls in the grandstand and watched the game with them.

Over 19,000 girls from NGOs were at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 16 to witness Mumbai Indians’ match against Kolkata Knight Riders. The event is a part of the Reliance Foundation and Mumbai Indians’ initiative Education and Sports for All (ESA). Each IPL season, the MI team invites kids from NGOs all across the city to watch a live game and support their favourite cricketers.

Nita M. Ambani, Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and Owner of the Mumbai Indians, joined the girls in the grandstand and watched the game with them.

Mrs Ambani spoke during the game on the special ESA Day for girls. She noted that there were 19,000 girls from various NGOs present in the stadium, many of whom were watching their first live cricket match.

“I am quite overwhelmed. Look at the energy, the excitement and the enthusiasm in the stadium. ESA matches are always special. This year, we have 19,000 girls in the stadium from different NGOs. Many of them are seeing a live cricket match for the first time. It’s a very emotional day for all of us," Nita Ambani said.

The purpose of today's game, according to Mrs Ambani, is to commemorate women in sports and to emphasise that girls have a right to both sports and education. She also expressed the hope that girls would develop the courage to pursue their dreams and realise their ambitions.

“Today’s match is about celebration of women in sports. I wanted to highlight that girls have a right to education and sports. I hope all these girls and those watching on TV have the courage to follow their dreams and achieve whatever they want. That’s the reason why we have called all of them today to just feel inspired and take a lot of courage back home.”

Some of the girls in the audience may grow up to be future superstars, added Mrs Ambani. “There might be a Jhulan here or a Harmanpreet here, not just cricket but a superstar in the future from any sport. They can be achievers on the global stage and win accolades for India.”

Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian women's team and the Mumbai Indians in the WPL, was there at the toss with stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav to support this memorable match. The Mumbai Indians team represented and made a strong statement by dressing in the Mumbai Indians WPL uniform for the game.

Harman was joined by other players from the Mumbai Indians women's squad, which won the inaugural WPL season.

Today's match is dedicated to inspiring the girl child as part of this year's initiative, which began in 2010.

