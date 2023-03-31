 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: 5 best moments from the Opening Ceremony

Moneycontrol News
Apr 01, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

The 2023 season of the Indian Premier League was off to a glittering start with the opening ceremony taking place at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Arijit Singh at the 2023 IPL opening ceremony on Friday. (Image: Screengrab from jiocinema.com livestream)

Here are the five best moments from the opening ceremony:

1.Arijit's chartbuster tunes
Arguably the country's best playback singer today, Arijit Singh kickstarted the opening ceremony by singing some of his best tunes that has made him such a popular voice across age groups in India.

Some of the songs that the 35-year-old sung at the opening ceremony were "Ae Vatan" from "Raazi", "Lehra Doh" from "83" and "Channa Mereya" from "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

2.Tamannaah sets the stage on fire