IPL 2023: 5 best moments from the Opening Ceremony

Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Arijit Singh at the 2023 IPL opening ceremony on Friday. (Image: Screengrab from jiocinema.com livestream)

The 2023 season of the Indian Premier League was off to a glittering start with the opening ceremony taking place at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, before the start of the tournament opener between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

Here are the five best moments from the opening ceremony:

1.Arijit's chartbuster tunes



! How about that for a performance to kick off the proceedings @arijitsingh begins the #TATAIPL 2023 Opening Ceremony in some style pic.twitter.com/1ro3KWMUSW

— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2023

Arguably the country's best playback singer today, Arijit Singh kickstarted the opening ceremony by singing some of his best tunes that has made him such a popular voice across age groups in India.

Some of the songs that the 35-year-old sung at the opening ceremony were "Ae Vatan" from "Raazi", "Lehra Doh" from "83" and "Channa Mereya" from "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

2.Tamannaah sets the stage on fire



!@tamannaahspeaks sets the stage on with her entertaining performance in the #TATAIPL 2023 opening ceremony! pic.twitter.com/w9aNgo3x9C

— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2023



Following Arijit's performance, it was time for Tamannaah Bhatia to enter the stage as she danced to the tunes of "Tum Tum" from "Enemy" and "Tune Maari Entriyaan" from "Gunday"

3. Rashmika goes "Naatu Naatu"

Sound @iamRashmika gets the crowd going with an energetic performance Drop an emoji to describe this special #TATAIPL 2023 opening ceremony pic.twitter.com/EY9yVAnSMN— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2023

Following the footsteps of Bhatia and maintaining the southern flavour of the evening was Rashmika Mandanna, who provided one of the highlights by dancing to "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR".

4. Dhoni and Pandya cause delirium among fans

After the performances of the trio, it was time for the captains of the day-MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya-to take to the stage. Dhoni was the first to come with "Whistle Podu" being played at the background. He was followed by Pandya, who came on to the stage with "Aava De" being played at the background.

5. Mandira Bedi behind the mic again

During the WPL opening ceremony at the start of March, Mandira Bedi was seen behind the microphone. If you thought that was a one-off then think again as she was back for the opening ceremony of the IPL as well on Friday.