English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsCricket

    IPL 2023: 5 best moments from the Opening Ceremony

    The 2023 season of the Indian Premier League was off to a glittering start with the opening ceremony taking place at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 01, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
    Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Arijit Singh at the 2023 IPL opening ceremony on Friday. (Image: Screengrab from jiocinema.com livestream)

    Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Arijit Singh at the 2023 IPL opening ceremony on Friday. (Image: Screengrab from jiocinema.com livestream)

    The 2023 season of the Indian Premier League was off to a glittering start with the opening ceremony taking place at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, before the start of the tournament opener between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

    Here are the five best moments from the opening ceremony:


    1.Arijit's chartbuster tunes


    Arguably the country's best playback singer today, Arijit Singh kickstarted the opening ceremony by singing some of his best tunes that has made him such a popular voice across age groups in India.

    Related stories

    Some of the songs that the 35-year-old sung at the opening ceremony were "Ae Vatan" from "Raazi", "Lehra Doh" from "83" and "Channa Mereya" from "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

    2.Tamannaah sets the stage on fire


    Following Arijit's performance, it was time for Tamannaah Bhatia to enter the stage as she danced to the tunes of "Tum Tum" from "Enemy" and "Tune Maari Entriyaan" from "Gunday"

    3. Rashmika goes "Naatu Naatu"


    Following the footsteps of Bhatia and maintaining the southern flavour of the evening was Rashmika Mandanna, who provided one of the highlights by dancing to "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR".

    4. Dhoni and Pandya cause delirium among fans

    After the performances of the trio, it was time for the captains of the day-MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya-to take to the stage. Dhoni was the first to come with "Whistle Podu" being played at the background. He was followed by Pandya, who came on to the stage with "Aava De" being played at the background.

    5. Mandira Bedi behind the mic again

    During the WPL opening ceremony at the start of March, Mandira Bedi was seen behind the microphone. If you thought that was a one-off then think again as she was back for the opening ceremony of the IPL as well on Friday.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Arijit Singh #Hardik Pandya #IPL #IPL 2023 #IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony #Mandira Bedi #MS Dhoni #Rashmika Mandanna #Tamannaah Bhatia
    first published: Mar 31, 2023 09:36 pm