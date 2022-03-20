IPL 2022: Would the lack of overseas bowlers hurt DC's chances this year?

Delhi Capitals | The Delhi Capitals on March 12 revealed their new official jersey for the TATA IPL 2022 season. With an equal dash of red and blue, the new jersey exudes youthful and vibrant energy. While the red symbolises the team’s on-field courage, the blue stands for balance and composure. The middle-order wicket keeper batsman for India will lead his team. (Image: Delhi capitals)

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is underway as the trophy flies back to India with ten teams participating this year. With two new teams, namely, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, being introduced, the tournament has become more vying than ever, and to set foot into the top four would be a hassle for the teams this year.

Since its revamping from Daredevils, the Delhi Capitals have never missed an opportunity to qualify for the playoffs. The Delhi-based franchise also entered its first IPL final in 2020 and locked horns with the five-time IPL champion Mumbai Indians. Unfortunately, the lack of experience in high-intensity matches rewarded Mumbai with their fifth title. On the bright side, the Capitals have delivered harmoniously over the last three years and Delhi is ready to roar again this season.

When the Capitals released players like Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, and Shreyas Iyer before the auction, they made a strong assertion that they are ready to augment a squad that can serve the franchise for another four years. Delhi initially looked to purchase their primary squad members from the previous years. However, as Delhi had the least amount of purse money (47.5 crores) they had to drift the strategy to purchase fresh faces for the tournament.

The Capitals roped in David Warner for a dirt-cheap 6.25 crores, which can arguably also be considered the biggest steal of the auction. The three-time orange cap winner has played 150 IPL matches and scored over 5000 runs, including four hundred and fifty half-centuries. Warner also led Sunrisers Hyderabad to its maiden IPL title in 2016. The 35-year old is a great asset and will anchor the innings in Shikhar’s absence. Prithvi Shaw is expected to open the innings alongside Warner. The right-handed batter plays with a strike rate of 146 and can execute conventional effortlessly in the powerplay.

Delhi also managed to snap up big overseas players like Mitchell Marsh and Rovman Powell to strengthen the batting department. Marsh (30) has been in tremendous form recently, he scored 627 international T20 runs in the previous year. Marsh is also a forthright option for number three. On the other hand, Rovman Powell is an embodiment of explosive batting in the lower order. His recent innings of 68 from 36 deliveries against India further confirms the argument. Powell can be the most fitting preference to finish the innings. Rishabh Pant swinging in the middle order is the cherry on top.

Moreover, the likes of Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, and the new U-19 World Cup winner Yash Dhull, makes Delhi’s batting more dominating and persistent. Sarfaraz was had an indelible Ranji season with a scoring spree of 8, 71*, 36, 301*, 226*, 78, 25, 177, 6, 71*, 14, 228. Srikar Bharat can also act as a backup wicket-keeping option for captain Rishabh Pant.

Another fringe benefit of Delhi is their Indian seam bowling attack. They managed to gather a young and reliable seam bowling attack at the auction table. Shardul Thakur will be donning the Delhi colors this year. The right-arm bowler has picked 67 wickets in the IPL with an economy rate of 8.89. Chetan Sakariya, who was the second-highest wicket-taker (14) for the Rajasthan Royals last year will also be joining Delhi Capitals. Both Khaleel Ahmed and Kamlesh Nagarkoti have a callow IPL career, but can provide the required support to the other bowlers.

The Capitals also got themselves covered in terms of the spin department. They have a mixture of young and experienced spinners alongside them. Axar Patel, who was retained in 9 crores is expected to play a pivotal role in Delhi’s success this year. Axar has played over 100 IPL matches and secured 108 wickets. The 28-year old will come in handy in batting as well. Kuldeep Yadav, who is eagerly waiting for an opportunity for the last two years is also expected to be in the mainstream eleven. Kuldeep was constantly obscured under Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. Domestic spinners like Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, and Lalit Yadav would also play the supporting role.

The most important facet to consider while building a T20 squad is your overseas bowling attack. With questions on Anrich Nortje’s availability, Delhi’s overseas bowling line-up has doggedly become fragile. If Anrich is unavailable this season, Delhi would be left with only two primary overseas bowlers namely, Mustafizur Rahman and Lungi Ngidi. Moreover, Delhi has no overseas spin bowler in their squad. Although, they have enough domestic spin bowlers to sew up. But, experienced overseas spin bowlers like Ish Sodhi or Imran Tahir would have completed Delhi’s last missing piece in the puzzle. The reason for that is the bouncy wicket of Pune and DY Patil, Mumbai, where is spin from the word go.

The Rishabh Pant led-side almost made it to the finals last year. The Delhi-based franchise will again be starting this season with the hope to replicate their previous performances. The IPL is all set to commence from 26th March with the first game being played between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Wankhede Stadium.