IPL 2022 | Sunrisers Hyderabad chase down 163, pick 8-wicket win over Gujarat Titans

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered their second consecutive win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, chasing down a competitive target of 163, with 8 wickets in hand, against Gujarat Titans (GT).

After winning the toss, SRH skipper Kane Williamson decided to field first. His pacers removed the top three batters - Mathew Wade, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan - in quick succession, thereby preventing the batting side from finding an explosive start.

Hardik Pandya, the captain of Gujarat, starred with a 42-ball 50. His unbeaten knock helped the team to cruise past the 160-mark.

While chasing the total, Williamson led from the front, scoring 57 runs from 46 balls. The in-form Abhishek Sharma, who opened the batting along with him, scored a 32-ball 42.

Rahul Tripathi, who came at one-down, looked dangerous in his short knock of 17 runs, with a six and a four each. But, he had to walk back to the pavillion due to an injury which he suffered on the crease.

Using the foundation laid by the openers, Nicholas Pooran (34*) and Aiden Markram (12*) safely took Hyderabad to the winning total in the 20th over, with five balls to spare.

With this victory, the SRH has improved its position to the eighth spot in the 10-team tournament. The team has won two out of the four games played so far. Gujarat, despite today's loss, is at the third position, having won three out of the six games they have played.