IPL 2022 season to take place in India without crowd: Report

The Indian Premier League trophy (Image courtesy: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

The 2022 season of Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place in India if the COVID-19 situation subsides, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying on January 22.

"IPL 2022 will be held in India and the tournament will be staged without crowds in attendance. Likely venues for IPL 2022 are Wankhede Stadium, Cricket Club of India (CCI), DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and if needed, we can look at Pune as well," ANI reported a BCCI official as saying.

ALSO READ: Indian Premier League | Fintech firm slice inks 3-year deal to be principal sponsor of the Mumbai Indians

The IPL player registration window closed on January 20. A total of 1,214 players (896 Indian and 318 overseas) have signed up to be part of the 2022 player auction.

The BCCI and IPL team owners will discuss potential back-up venues for the upcoming edition of the league in a virtual meeting on January 22. The mega player auction is scheduled in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The 2020 edition of the IPL was entirely held in the UAE while the second half of the 2021 edition was held across the Emirates after the event's suspension in India due to the second wave of COVID-19. The IPL is usually held in the April-May window.

With inputs from agencies.