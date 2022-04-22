IPL 2022 | Ricky Ponting's family member tests positive for COVID-19, Delhi Capitals head coach isolated for five days

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting and assistant coach Mohammad Kaif during a practice session (Image: Twitter/@DelhiCapitals)

A family member of Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to go into a five-day isolation, the IPL franchise said on Friday.

Ponting, though, has tested negative for the virus, the franchise that has been battling a slew of COVID cases over the past few days announced hours before its IPL match against Rajasthan Royals.

The family has now been moved into an isolation facility.

"Ponting himself has tested negative twice subsequently. However, in the best interest of the team, the management and medical team has decided that he will remain in isolation for five days, as he was a close contact,” the Delhi Capitals said in the statement.

"He will, therefore, not be present at the ground for tonight’s game against Rajasthan Royals. The franchise requests for Ponting and his family’s privacy to be respected in the current scenario,” it added.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The condition of all individuals in the bubble who have tested positive so far is being closely monitored.

"The team looks forward to everyone’s speedy recovery.”

On Wednesday, the game between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings was played as scheduled after being rendered doubtful due to the emergence of a sixth COVID-19 case in the former’s camp, with the bio-bubble breach raising some serious questions.

High drama unfolded in the lead-up to that game with Tim Seifert becoming the sixth member from Delhi contingent to test positive.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh had tested positive on Monday.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes