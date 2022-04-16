IPL 2022 | Maxwell, Karthik's fireworks guide RCB to 16-run win against DC

Dinesh Karthik starred in the match with a 34-ball 66 (Image: IPL)

The feisty batting performance by all-rounder Glen Maxwell and the in-form Dinesh Karthik, combined with a disciplined bowling effort, guided the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to a 16-run win against Delhi Capitals in the match played on April 16 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Winning the toss, DC captain Rishabh Pant opted to field first. The decision did not yield results as RCB succeeded in setting up a high total of 189/5.

Bangalore, however, had struggled at the inning's start as their top three batters went back to the pavilion in quick succession. Captain Faf du Plessis was dismissed at 8, his opening partner Anuj Rawat went back for a duck and ex-skipper Virat Kohli was run out at 12 -- just after he appeared to be settling down.

Maxwell and Karthik proved to be game-changers in the final 10 overs. While Maxwell struck a blistering knock of 55 in 34 balls, Karthik smashed a 34-ball 66, which included 5 fours and 5 sixes.

Coming second to bat, DC appeared on track to chase down the target till the first half of their innings, as Aussie opener David Warner scored a 38-ball 66. After his dismissal, Pant tried to keep the momentum going but was dismissed in the 15th over after his rapid-fire knock of 34 in 17 balls.

West Indies all-rounder Rovmann Powell was subsequently dismissed on a first-ball duck, and lower-order batters Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel failed to achieve the required run rate that had surged to around 15 per over.

DC was eventually restricted to 173/7 at the end of their 20 overs, thereby losing the match by 16 runs.

Experts, while lauding the fireworks of Maxwell and Karthik in the first innings, also attributed RCB's win to its bowling attack, as pacer Josh Hazlewood conceded only 28 runs of his four overs to pick 3 wickers, and Siraj backed him up with 2/32.

With this win, RCB, which is on the quest to win its maiden IPL title, has jumped to the third spot. The team has won four out of the six games played so far. Delhi, on the other hand, is at the eighth spot, with victories in only two out of the six matches it has played.





