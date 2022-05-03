English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsCricket

    IPL 2022 | Final confirmed in Ahmedabad, Women's T20 Challenge moved to Pune

    The IPL final will be played in Ahmedabad on May 29 while the Women’s T20 Challenge exhibition event will be held in Pune from May 23-May 28, the BCCI confirmed on May 3.

    PTI
    May 03, 2022 / 07:39 PM IST

    The IPL final will be played in Ahmedabad on May 29 while the Women’s T20 Challenge exhibition event will be held in Pune from May 23-May 28, the BCCI confirmed on Tuesday.

    As PTI reported last month, the IPL Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be held in Kolkata on May 24 and 25 respectively while Qualifier 2 and final will be played in Ahmedabad on May 27 and May 29 in front of capacity crowd.

    “Qualifier 1 will be held in Eden Gardens, Kolkata on 24th May followed by the Eliminator on 25th May. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the TATA IPL final on 27th and 29th May respectively,” said the BCCI in a statement.

    After the BCCI Apex Council meeting last month, president Sourav Ganguly had said that the Women’s T20 Challenge will be held in Lucknow but it has been moved to Pune. Three matches will be played before the final on May 28.

    The three-team event did not take place last year. The BCCI is planning a five or six team Women’s IPL from 2023.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #ahmedabad #cricket #IPL 2022 #IPL Final #Sports #Women's T20 Challenge
    first published: May 3, 2022 07:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.