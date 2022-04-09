IPL 2022 | Life in the fast lane is just starting for Jammu Express, Umran Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been the also-rans of the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the last couple of years. They have been the perennial bottom placed side who have had a number of off-field issues which has clouded their performance in the IPL.

But last year during the second phase of the IPL, the Hyderabad side pulled out an ace that sort of surprised everyone. That ace made everyone sit up and take notice, even as the other issues continued to bubble on the side. This was the infusion of Umran Malik, a raw fast bowler from Jammu and Kashmir.

For a country always looking for raw fast bowlers to hit back at batters from other countries, the entire Indian cricket ecosystem was buzzing with excitement looking at the young man. Just 22, Malik rattled the Kolkata Knight Riders batters in his very first match in the IPL in 2021. Last season, he notched up a speed of 152.95 kilometres per hour against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the fastest delivery by an Indian in the IPL’s history.

He came as a breath of fresh air for a beleaguered Hyderabad side last season as he became only the fifth player from Jammu and Kashmir to play in the IPL after players like Parvez Rasool, Rasikh Salam and Abdul Samad. Immediate comparisons were drawn with Pakistani great Waqar Younis, especially how he delivered the ball in his final stride.

On his IPL debut last year, he gave 13 dot balls to go with figures of 4-0-27-0. He had not played much before the IPL debut; Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson though saw him in the nets and was impressed by him. “We’ve been facing Malik in the nets – he’s special, lots of pace. Young guy runs in and goes hard,” Williamson was quoted as saying after the match.

Malik had broken the 150 kilometre per hour barrier at last year’s IPL and that was the reason there was a lot of buzz about the young fast bowler. The reason why the 150 kmph delivery is so significant is because not many Indian fast bowlers have managed to breach the barrier.

Other than Malik, Javagal Srinath, Jasprit Bumrah, Irfan Pathan, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Varun Aaron and Umesh Yadav, are the only ones from India who have managed to bowl a delivery at that extreme pace.

“From the very start, I used to bowl fast. When I played cricket with Cosco ball, I used to bowl fast then also. We used to play one-over matches and I used to run in and bowl fast yorkers. In 2018, U-19 trials came and I was bowling, the selectors saw me. I was bowling with jogger shoes, then my friend gave me spike shoes and I then came into the U-19 team. Then I played Under-23 cricket,” Malik told teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar in a video on iplt20.com about his early tryst with cricket.

For a country obsessed with matching Pakistan’s production of genuine fast bowlers, Malik's story was a compelling one. Such was the impact of Malik’s speed in the three games that he played last season that he was immediately drafted as a net bowler for the T20 World Cup held in UAE.

"Loving the Umran Malik story. Rise of the pace giants, and hope for the future: 153 mph. There must be (more) in Jammu and Kashmir where Umran Malik originates. He can’t be the only one???” tweeted former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop after just one look at Malik.

If you asked the man who mentored Malik in his early phase, former India all-rounder Pathan, he would have said there are more.

“So far, we’ve only managed to scratch the surface of J&K cricket. So much more talent to discover there!” tweeted Pathan as the world sat up and took notice of Malik. Pathan had made quite an impact on Malik’s career early on and the young man still remembers the inputs that he received from the former India cricketer which helped him fine-tune his bowling action and the run-up.

But what is the backstory of this new pace sensation who has made the Indian cricket ecosystem so excited? Malik earned the nickname ‘Ghajini’ from his friends because his hairstyle that reminded them of superstar Aamir Khan’s buzzcut in that movie and because of his height (5 feet 10 inches). He hails from Jammu, where his father, Abdul Rashid Malik, is a vegetable vendor who still runs a stall in the Shaheedi Chowk area in Gujjar Nagar.

Last season, when Malik made everyone look at him because of his pace, the older Malik too suddenly realised the impact of his son’s bowling. There were posters all over the area for Malik, and his father fielded calls from everyone he knew. This was a far cry from the early days, when Malik's father worried about what his son would do with his life. "The love that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are showering on Umran is amazing. His success is the success of the entire state," Malik Sr told The Bridge.

"I knew many young boys who were trapped in bad habits at his age, so we used to call him repeatedly in the evenings when his practice got late. But around four years ago, he managed to convince us his heart was completely taken by cricket. All we asked him to do after that was to focus on his game," he added.

Soon after the IPL and the T20 World Cup, Malik was picked for the India A tour to South Africa. Malik made his first-class debut not for Jammu and Kashmir, but for India A on the South Africa tour where they played three ‘Test’ matches. Malik impressed everyone once again, but he was far from a finished product.

The impact that Malik created was enough for Sunrisers Hyderabad to make a strong call to retain him at Rs 4 crore, alongside fellow Jammu and Kashmir player Abdul Samad and captain Williamson. This was quite unexpected, but Hyderabad was keen to invest in its future and even let go of their star spinner Rashid Khan of Afghanistan.

That Malik dreams big is evident from his Instagram bio, which says ‘India soon’. That indicates confidence, but it also speaks to his keenness work to make a bigger impact. He did that at his time with Sunrisers Hyderabad before he played for them, because he was just a net bowler at first.

"The most frightening moment of my life was when I first bowled to David Warner and Kane Williamson in the SRH nets last year. Jonny Bairstow asked me to bowl slower to him at the nets, but I did not understand what he was saying, so I continued bowling fast," Malik, himself a huge fan of India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, told The Bridge.

Earlier in February he made his first appearance in Ranji Trophy for Jammu and Kashmir. There had been a lot of interest around just how Malik would perform. It was an uneventful debut, but the contest against Pondicherry at the SSN College grounds in Chennai showed everyone that this young fast bowler was special. National selector and former India paceman Debashish Mohanty drove 50 kilometres specially to watch Malik in action. Mohanty left Karnataka's contest against Railways mid-way despite the presence of India Test opener Mayank Agarwal and aspirant Devdutt Padikkal in the match, just to see Malik bowl.

Naturally, when the 2022 edition of the IPL was to get underway, there was a lot of attention centred around just how Malik would bowl, rather just how quickly he would bowl. It has now become something of a national obsession. “Umran Malik was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad. It remains to be seen how he performs with the pressure of expectations, having been retained. He is somebody who bowls 150 clicks (kph). It will be really interesting to see how he turns up in the tournament this time,” former India opener Wasim Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.

A video posted by Sunrisers Hyderabad before the start of the season, showed Malik bowl a fast sharp bouncer which made West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran duck swiftly even as the ball zoomed and thudded into the wicket-keeper’s gloves. It was an indication of how Malik was going to be the one to watch out for, yet again.

In the first match of IPL 2022, Malik made an impact in the very first over.

These were the speeds in the first over against Rajasthan Royals:



143 kmph



143 kmph



150 kmph



148 kmph



146 kmph



144 kmph

His battle with English superstar Jos Buttler made for compelling viewing, but the way he dismissed Padikkal indicated just how pace is a weapon that Malik can use quite effectively in the years to come.

Malik is blessed that this season Hyderabad has a galaxy of superstars on their coaching staff, including former South Africa paceman Dale Steyn as pace bowling coach, ex-Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan as spin bowling consultant and former West Indies captain Brian Lara as a mentor.

Malik has been soaking all that he can from Steyn who was a legend in his heyday and is someone who retired just recently.

"Everyone is excited to watch Umran Malik, he is consistently clicking near 150 kmph. He is a great prospect. He will keep learning by playing more. It's about understanding when to bowl pace and when to change," Steyn said during the broadcast of the match.

Watching Malik from the broadcaster’s studio was former India head coach and former all-rounder Ravi Shastri. Now Shastri had seen Malik from close quarters while he was part of the T20 World Cup squad in UAE as a net bowler. He is usually a hard man to please, but even he came away impressed with Malik’s early performances in IPL 2022.

"Umran Malik has to be in the mix for the India team. He's going to be a superstar whenever he's ready for higher levels," said Shastri on the post-match show on Star Sports.

Malik just last week bowled the fastest ball of IPL 2022 at 152.4 kmph (94.7mph) during his side's second game against Lucknow Super Giants. There is a financial reward of Rs 1 lakh in every game of IPL 2022 for the fastest delivery in that contest. Malik is primed to walk away with that prize more often than not this season. But the scary part, well at least for the batters, is that we are just getting started with the tournament this year!