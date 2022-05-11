IPL 2022 | CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of remaining matches due to rib injury

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of remaining IPL 2020 matches due to rib injury, confirmed CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan on May 11.

Earlier, the 33-year-old cricketer from Saurashtra suffered an injury in the upper body while fielding against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) recently.

"He has a bruised rib," ESPNcricinfo quoted Viswanathan as saying, as he added, "The medical advice is he should not strain it, so we have decided that he should leave the IPL."

For last couple of days, the CSK camp had assesses his injury, which didn't get better.

Considered to be one of the fittest players in cricket, is going through is going through one of the most challenging phases of his career.

In the latest season of Tata IPL 2022, the Chennai Super Kings all-rounder has had a poor time with bat and ball. In 10 matches, he managed only 116 runs and picked just 5 wickets.