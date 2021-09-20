MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsCricketIPL 2021

RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Stream: RCB batting fall like dominoes as KKR bowlers run riot

RCB vs KKR Live Streaming. Litmus test for Kohli as RCB choose to bat.

Moneycontrol News
September 20, 2021 / 08:54 PM IST
File image: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s Virat Kohli during the toss ahead of their IPL match in 2020 (Image: IPL, BCCI)

File image: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s Virat Kohli during the toss ahead of their IPL match in 2020 (Image: IPL, BCCI)

RCB vs KKR Live: RCB win the toss and Kohli has decided they will bat first. It is the first match for Kohli after his big announcement that he will be stepping down as captain of RCB after this season is over.  RCB have gotten to a flier of a start this season, although two losses saw them slip to third place. KKR will be looking for a much needed win after a horrific start to their IPL 14 campaign. They are currently languishing in seventh place with just two wins so far.

 

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #IPL 2021 #RCB vs KKR
first published: Sep 20, 2021 07:29 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.