    Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets

    Batting first, Jonny Bairstow was back among runs with a fine half-century as Punjab Kings put up a challenging 189 for 5.

    PTI
    May 07, 2022 / 07:57 PM IST
    Representative image (Source: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

    Representative image (Source: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

    Rajasthan Royals comfortably beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in their IPL match here on Saturday. Batting first, Jonny Bairstow was back among runs with a fine half-century as Punjab Kings put up a challenging 189 for 5.

    Bairstow scored 56 off 40 balls with eight fours and a six. Jitesh Sharma (38 not out off 18 balls) and Liam Livingstone (22 off 14 balls) also played nice little cameos at the back-end to spruce up the total. For the Royals, Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 28 in 4 overs.

    In reply, the Royals scored the required runs in 19.4 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal making 68 off 41 balls. Arshdeep Singh was the best bowler with 2/29 in 4 overs.

    Brief Scores: Punjab Kings: 189 for 5 in 20 overs (Jonny Bairstow 56, Jitesh Sharma 38 not out; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/28).

    Rajasthan Royals: 190 for 4 in 19.4 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 68, Jos Buttler 30; Arshdeep Singh 2/29).



    May 7, 2022
